MALHEUR COUNTY
Gov. Kate Brown on Thursday extended her declaration of emergency regarding COVID-19 to March 3, 2021. It is noteworthy the order was first issued on March 8, and has been modified several times since.
The declaration updated earlier this month, tightened the restrictions of social actives where the virus is said to be most prevalent — and Malheur County is one of those places.
For the second time since the pandemic, indoor dining has been prohibited with only takeout allowed, unless the dining is outdoors. Also included in those closures are indoor gyms, museums and theaters, among others. Her previous executive order was set to expire on Jan. 2, 2021.
‘The declaration is the legal underpinning for the Governor’s COVID-19 executive orders and the Oregon Health Authority’s health and safety guidance,” her announcement reads.
“As we near 100,000 cases of COVID-19 in Oregon, and with hospitals and health care workers stretched to their limits, there is no doubt that COVID-19 continues to pose a public health threat,” said Governor Brown. “We continue to lose too many Oregonians to this deadly disease, including over 100 reported deaths in the last two days.”
“These are the darkest days of this pandemic. And yet, hope has arrived. Beginning this week, each time another Oregonian is vaccinated against COVID-19, we are one step closer to the day when we can return to normal life. In the meantime, we must keep up our guard. Protect your friends and loved ones by continuing to follow health and safety protocols. Wear a face covering, avoid gatherings, stay home when you are sick — and, together, we can drive down COVID-19 infections and save lives.”
