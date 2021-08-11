Gov. Kate Brown declares state of emergency over forecasted heat wave

ONTARIO — Daytime temperatures are expected to be in the triple digits through Sunday, and in line with a similar forecast statewide, Gov. Kate Brown on Monday declared a state of emergency in Oregon to ensure additional resources are available to respond.
In addition to impacting people, multiple days of extreme heat with little or no cooling overnight “may also impact critical infrastructure, causing utility outages and transportation disruptions.”
“Oregonians who do not have air conditioning in their homes are strongly encouraged to make a plan today to find a cool location they can access during the heat wave,” reads the release from Brown. “Additionally, all Oregonians are asked to check in on vulnerable friends, family, and neighbors who may be susceptible to extreme heat.”
Individuals who need a reprieve from the high heat may find relief at a cooling shelter. The one that was being operated at Origins Faith Community was recently closed while daytime temperatures were lower, but it was only temporarily.
According to Heather Echeveste, executive director for the initiative, after learning of a spike in local COVID-19 cases, they closed down while the daytime temperatures were cooler in order to sanitize everything, including bottoms of chairs.
Origins Faith already had started implementing having clients wear masks, and that policy is still in place, along with temperature checks and hand sanitization at the door. While people can still come in, they have to remain seated and staff will bring them food.
The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday anytime the temperature is above 100 degrees. Meals are served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Anyone who comes in later than that can still have access to snacks or a sandwich, Echeveste said.
“No one leaves hungry,” she said.
In addition, they are handing out all types of items to help people find relief from the heat. This includes gallons of water, neck coolers, umbrellas, backpacks, personal hygiene and bug repellant, as mosquitoes have been bad this year, Echeveste said.
Four Rivers Cultural Center, at 676 S.W. Fifth Ave. in Ontario is also still offering space.
“We will be offering our space as a cooling station once again,” confirmed Danielle Lewis, events coordinator, in an email Tuesday afternoon.
“I encourage Oregonians to take proactive steps to keep themselves and their families safe, including drinking plenty of fluids, taking advantage of cooling centers, and checking in on neighbors, friends, and loved ones,” Brown said.
She has directed the Office of Emergency Management to activate the state’s Emergency Coordination Center to coordinate essential protective measures, and also has directed state agencies to provide any assistance requested by OEM to support response efforts.
