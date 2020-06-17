Gov. Kate Brown calls for special session

ONTARIO — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is calling the Oregon Legislature into special session on June 24 to address police accountability, as well as issues related to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
In her announcement, Brown said, “Several pandemic-related policies that I have implemented via executive order, include the temporary eviction moratorium and protecting CARES Act payments from garnishment, should be codified in statute.”
Also, “the public’s call for significant police reform is too urgent to wait until the next regular legislative session,” Brown continued. “It’s imperative that the Legislature take action on these issues right away.”
The governor said she plans to call another special session later in the summer to deal with budget issues also related to the economic downturn brought on by the pandemic. Brown is preparing a list of General Fund savings, totaling $150,000 million to be released at the end of this week in order to help rebalance the state’s budget, she said.
