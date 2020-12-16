Gov. Kate Brown calls for special session starting at 8 a.m. Monday

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown speaks during a debate at the Riverhouse in Bend in September of 2016.

 Joe Kline | The Bulletin via AP

SALEM

Gov. Kate Brown will convene a Special Session of the Oregon Legislature at 8 a.m. Monday, to address Oregonians’ most pressing needs given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which have only been compounded by Oregon’s horrific wildfires. Brown is asking the legislature to consider both critical policies and $800 million in relief to support Oregonians during a one-day special session on COVID-19 and wildfires.

Included in the Governor’s budget priorities is aid for tenants and landlords, funding for vaccine distribution and contact tracing, wildfire prevention and community preparedness, and support for reopening schools.

To help ensure a healthy and safe environment for conducting session, legislative officials are consulting the state epidemiologist, Dr. Dean Sidelinger.

Tags

Load comments