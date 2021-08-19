In this March 29 photo, a worker readies syringes with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Metairie, Louisiana. Moderna plans to expand the size of its study in younger children to better detect rare side effects.
ONTARIO — In addition to the requirement that state employees will need to be vaccinated for COVID-19, Gov. Kate Brown today added that all school staff at K-12 schools, including teachers, administrators and support staff — even volunteers — will be required to be vaccinated by Oct. 18. Also added to the list were heath-care workers.
“We need every frontline worker healthy,” Brown said.
School staff and health-care worker will need to be vaccinated by Oct.18, pending full approval by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration. She reminded that state workers will not have an option to test over getting a vaccine.
Brown made her announcement during a new conference at noon that included Pat Allen, Oregon Health Authority director; Dr. Dean Sidelinger, state epidemiologist, Dr, Jeff Absalon, with St. Charles Medical Center and other affiliate hospitals in Bend.
As of Thursday morning, there 845 people hospitalized with the Delta variant of the virus, with 226 of them in intensive care units, Brown said, adding Oregon hospital are at about 93% of capacity.
To help Oregon address the challenges, Brown said she has requested assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which is going to provide extra emergency staffing in several hospitals around the state. She had also deployed the Oregon National Guard to different locations to assist hospitals with logistics and nurse strike teams, which are teams that augment hospital staff.
Absalon said his hospitals have had to put off 3,000 scheduled surgeries because of the increase in COVID cases, surgeries that needed to done.
“These are not cosmetic surgery. We are rationing care,” he said.
They have also sent ventilators to hospitals in southwest Oregon.
“Our hospitals are in crisis,” Absalon said.
Asked about the consequences of employees not getting vaccinated, Brown said she was allowing medical and religion exemptions as reason for not getting vaccinated, otherwise not getting vaccinated would mean termination.
Because students under age 12 cannot be vaccinated, wearing of masks is what will protect them, she said.
People who refuse to be vaccinated need to avoid activities where they are around other people to keep from spreading the disease, Allen said. Hospitals are heading to the point where not all people will be able receive the medical care they need.
Sidelinger said, more than 31,000 young people in Oregon have had COVID since July.
