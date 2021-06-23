MALHEUR COUNTY — With the deadline nearing for the cutoff to get at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to be entered into Oregon’s $1 million lottery, Gov. Kate Brown on Tuesday announced four travel packages to be given away statewide, as well as more cash prizes for some counties, stating that the counties had “partnered with the state” to add those prizes.
Among those with new cash prizes is Malheur County, which will have $25,000 more in prize money that will be handed out as 10 individual $2,500 prizes, according to a news release from the governor’s office. As with other counties in the state, one resident in Malheur County will also be eligible for a $10,000 cash prize. Additionally, Oregonians age 12 to 17 have a chance to win one of five $100,000 scholarships.
Brown said that Travel Oregon helped with the travel packages worth up to $2,000 a piece, which include “lodging, accommodations, dining and activities for two at iconic Oregon travel destinations.”
When she announced the lottery in May, Brown urged individuals not to wait until the deadline of June 27, due to the time it would take to get entered into the state’s database.
All Oregonians who have received a federally-administered vaccine dose, such as a VA health facility, Oregonians vaccinated out-of-state, and those who were vaccinated during a clinical trial can go to takeyourshot.oregon.gov to fill out a simple online form to make sure they are entered to win, states the release.
People who received vaccines through Tribal vaccination clinics and sites are already entered to win and do not need to sign up individually.
Drawings for the lotteries will begin on Monday, and winners will be announced in July, according to Brown.
“Don’t miss your chance to win $1 million — if you have been waiting to get vaccinated, go get it done today,” Brown said. “It’s never been easier to get a vaccine, so don’t miss your shot to enter. Vaccines are the best tool available to protect yourself and your loved ones from COVID-19. We are so close to hitting a 70% adult vaccination rate statewide, so we can lift health and safety restrictions and return to a sense of normalcy.”
Other counties which added cash prizes include Coos, Curry, Polk, Morrow and Sherman counties. Some counties added cash prizes and scholarships, including Washington, Gilliam, Jefferson and Wallowa.
In order to reopen the economy, Gov. Kate Brown has set a goal of 70% of residents 18 and older in the state getting vaccinated.
According to information on the Oregon Health Authority’s website as of Tuesday morning, the state was at 68.8% with 41,094 more people needing vaccinated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.