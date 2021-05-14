ONTARIO
Reps. Mark Owens, R-Crane, and Rep. Greg Smith, R-Heppner, joined their fellow Republicans in the Oregon House to support fully funded schools K-12 at $9.6 billion for the 2021-22 school year.
According to a new release from their offices, this is the amount requested by the state’s leaders, including school administrators, plus the statewide teachers union and other school supporters, who say to fund the schools with less than $9.6 billion will force districts to make layoffs and other cuts.
“Our kids have lost a year of education,” Smith said, in the statement. “Now more than ever we need to double down to make sure they have all the resources they need to succeed.”
Owens said that kids deserve the very best opportunities, as they are our future.
“That means fully funding education with adequate, stable and accountable dollars,” he said.
“Our top priority must be to ensure that as our kids come off this pandemic, and our schools and school districts restructure themselves, they have all the tools necessary to rebuild and overcome the setbacks. Let’s get this done for our kids.”
This push from House Republicans comes on the heels of a House Bill that would reopen Oregon schools to give parents the options of 100% in-person learning beginning next fall.
