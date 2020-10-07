ONTARIO — The GOP candidate for Oregon’s U.S. Senator, who is running against Incumbent Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., will be in Ontario on Thursday for a meet and greet.
Malheur County Republican Central Committee vice chairwoman Cheryl Cruson said the group will host Jo Rae Perkins at Lions Park, right across from the Ontario Chamber of Commerce Office, which is at 251 S.W. Ninth St.
Cruson said Perkins will be making a swing through eastern Oregon and heading to Burns, and the committee is hoping people will show up for the meet and greet and to ask the candidate questions.
According to information in the Official 2020 General Election Voters’ Pamphlet, Perkins considers herself a Main Street American, who loves Oregon and the USA.
If elected, she aims to read every bill with her staff before voting on it. She supports the 2nd Amendment, believes land management should be local and not federal and says veterans’ health care should be a top priority. She is pro-life and believes in freedom of choice when it comes to vaccinations.
