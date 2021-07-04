ONTARIO — After the city of Ontario denied support for the conversion of the Red Lion Inn & Suites into a non-congregate shelter to address housing insecurity, the newspaper reached out to entities which had funds allocated to the project to see what was next.
Despite not being able to secure $3.5 million of Project Turnkey funds to purchase the hotel, representatives with EUVALCREE, the nonprofit which applied for those funds, have said that they will continue to work toward trying to open a shelter. Supporters of the project also say they hope the conversation will continue within the community.
GOBHI ‘honored to support project’
At a public hearing on June 25, Jeanne McCarty, director for GOBHI Behavioral Health mentioned that the entity was ready to commit $50,000 toward the project. Greater Oregon Behavioral Health Inc.’s Patrick Mulvihill, communication coordinator, responded to an email after the city denied the project, regarding whether GOBHI would reallocate the money toward a future project by EUVALCREE.
“We’re honored to support this project,” he said. “While it would be premature to comment about other partnership efforts until further conversation with EUVALCREE, GOBHI is supportive of EUVALCREE and the work they do in service of local communities. We look forward to our ongoing partnership and continuing these discussions around how to best serve the health and wellbeing of individuals and families in eastern Oregon.”
Ontario 1 of 3 that did not come to fruition
Megan Loeb, program officer for the Oregon Community Foundation, which was charged with overseeing disbursement of Project Turnkey funds, said she and her colleagues appreciated the efforts of EUVALCREE and the city of Ontario in trying to meet the needs of people in the community facing housing insecurity.
“We hope that the community will continue to engage to create solutions regarding this issue.”
Ontario was not the only city to turn away such a project. According to Loeb, two other applicants’ plans did not move forward. Those were in John Day and Brookings, where, like EUVALCREE, applicants were “unable to secure demonstrated community support.”
“We hope that communities throughout Oregon will continue to problem solve and create solutions around these complex issues,” she said.
Overall, however, Loeb said that the majority of the Project Turnkey applicants were able to get broad community support.
“We can solve complex problems together when community and government collaborate,” she said.
The lack of collaboration was cited by Councilor John Kirby during a special meeting of the Ontario City Council on June 29, and was one of the many reasons councilors gave in denying their support for the project.
About 900 new housing units statewide
June 30 was the deadline for Project Turnkey funds to be allocated or go back to the state per the legislation that was written to dedicate $65 million toward the endeavor. The Oregon Legislature put an additional $9.7 million toward Project Turnkey in its recent session, which was signed by Gov. Kate Brown on June 25. This brought the overall Project Turnkey funding to $74.7 million, according to Loeb, and helped to purchase nearly 20 properties.
“Currently, Project Turnkey is on track to wrap up with 19 total properties throughout 14 counties in Oregon, realizing approximately 900 units with two impending property announcements expected next week,” she said. “Project Turnkey represents about a 20 percent increase in the state’s supply of emergency housing for people experiencing homelessness, achieved in less than seven months.”
While the Oregon Community Foundation also oversees the Project Turnkey Advisory Committee, that group was solely focused on disbursement of those funds. Plans regarding whether the project would be able to continue and how it might be funded are unknown at this time.
“OCF was happy to serve as a helpful partner to the state to administer this grant program during this crisis,” said Loeb.
The public will get a chance to find out about the outcomes and more from the program later this year, she said.
“The Project Turnkey Advisory Committee will be meeting soon for retrospective reflection and feedback,” Loeb said. “We are currently developing a comprehensive report that will inform the Legislature of our early outcomes and learnings of this process, which will be available in early August.”
