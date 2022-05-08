ONTARIO — The state is looking at understanding barriers faced by underrepresented students — especially first-generation students — in higher education. As such, state lawmakers will be swinging through Ontario on Wednesday for a listening tour that is taking them to community college campuses throughout the state.
That was an update from Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, in an interview on Thursday afternoon.
Focused on that task in the interim session is the Joint Task Force on Student Success for Underrepresented Students in Higher Education, which Findley serves on.
“The goal is to see if we need to shape future policy and the Legislature is trying to figure out how to keep some of the kids in the area,” he said.
Findley and his legislative colleagues on the task force will be taking up the issue twice a week, then looking at feedback in the fall and determining how to incorporate the feedback into policy proposals for the 2023 legislative session. Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, whose House District 60 also encompasses Malheur County is on that task force.
Findley said there is a lot of discussion about different bills to figure out how to keep those first generations in college once they get there. Affordability and viability will play into those talks.
Prior to stopping in Ontario, the task force will be in La Grande visiting Eastern Oregon University for a listening session there.
Ontario’s listening session will stretch out all day, concluding with a public hearing. The hearing will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Meyer-McClean Theater in TVCC’s Performing Arts Building on the south side of Four Rivers Cultural Center. Findley said that lawmakers will gather feedback throughout the day, but noted the public hearing is when people can make formal public comments. He also said it will be broadcast live on the Legislature’s website, https://www.oregonlegislature.gov.
TVCC’s listening session will begin with a roundtable discussion with community leaders from 8 to 9:45 a.m. This will be followed by a roundtable with faculty and staff from 10 to 11:45 a.m., a student listening session from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. and a site tour from 4 to 5 p.m.
“In our community, rural students are already identified as underrepresented in Oregon, but we hope to share other unique perspectives with decision-makers,” wrote Abby Lee, associate vice president for the college and public relations, in an email on Thursday. “The event is designed to allow legislators to learn what students need to be successful at community colleges and universities in Oregon. Please feel free to be open and share opportunities for improvement statewide, as well as at TVCC.”
Current students and TVCC alumni are urged to attend to help represent student voices at the college.
To comment during the public hearing, register online at https://bit.ly/JTUSHE_2022. A sign-up table will also be available on site one hour prior to the start of the public hearing.
Written comments can also be submitted up to 24 hours after the meeting start time. Send them by email to JTUSHE.exhibits@oregonlegislature.gov or by mail to Joint Task Force On Student Success for Underrepresented Students in Higher Education, 900 Court St. NE, Room 453, Salem, OR 97301.
For ADA accommodation requests, email employee.services@oregonlegislature.gov or phone (800) 332-2313.
