SALEM
The wildfires devastating Oregon are leaving many without essential documents such as a driver license, ID card or proof of vehicle ownership. Oregonians who need to replace damaged documents can go online to take care of most of these needs at DMV2U.Oregon.gov. If you are displaced because of a wildfire and need to update your mailing address, you also can do that online. Local DMV offices are open by appointment-only for limited transactions, so please use online or mail options to request replacement documents or license/ID cards.
• Update your mailing address: If you have a new mailing address or are having mail sent to a trusted family member or friend, use the online tool to let DMV know. This is important to do before ordering a replacement license/ID card.
• Replace a license/ID card: Order a replacement license or ID card online through DMV2U. It will be mailed to the address on record, so be sure to update your mailing address if needed before ordering a replacement. The card will be printed with the photo on file.
• Get proof of vehicle ownership: Go to DMV2U to view vehicle information and order a replacement registration card.
• Reporting the loss of vehicle: You can notify DMV of the sale or total loss of a vehicle you own using our online form, or notify us by mail.
• Order a replacement title: Ordering a replacement title must be done by mail. A fillable form is available on the website to print and mail to DMV.
To complete most online transactions, you will need your driver license or ID card number, plus other information known only to you. If you do not know your card number, call DMV Customer Assistance at (503) 945-5000 for help. DMV customer assistance phone lines are closed on Sept. 11 due to office closures in place because of wildfires and hazardous air quality.
If you are in a car or RV with expired registration tags, remember that there is an enforcement moratorium in place through the end of the year. On July 7, Governor Kate Brown signed into law Senate Bill 1601, which creates a moratorium on citations issued by law enforcement in Oregon for expired DMV credentials due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent reduction of DMV services effective between March 1, 2020 and Dec. 31, 2020.
You can learn more about how to replace DMV-issued documents on the DMV wildfire resource page. For information about the current status of wildfire activity in the state, go to https://wildfire.oregon.gov/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.