New local U. S. citizens to the United States are lined up by Janet Komoto, at left, at the beginning of a citizenship ceremony conducted at the Global Village Festival in Ontario in June of 2019. Saturday marks the first time the festival has been held since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
ONTARIO — Those new to the area since the summer of 2019, may be among newcomers to the America’s Global Village Festival this Saturday. The event, held by the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce, celebrates its long-anticipated 20th year, as it returns following restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The festival is held during the first Saturday of June each year. In a phone interview with the Argus on Wednesday, chamber CEO/President John Breidenbach explained why he believes as many people as possible should participate.
“America’s Global Village Festival started over 20 years ago … It is a day that we celebrate the cultures that make the Western Treasure Valley,” he said.
There are several different cultures in our area, Breidenbach said, giving some examples including Basque, Africans, Japanese, Mexicans, Pioneers and Scottish.
Breidenbach noted that Dutch and German cultures were also once part of the community. He said participation gives newcomers a sense of what “makes our community great.”
Authentic cuisine from the various “villages” as each culture is referred to, as well as live entertainment from each village, are among the events to take place. Younger visitors are given a passport at the information tent, which they can take to each village and have stamped as they learn about each culture and make related crafts.
“Whether it’s making a kite or making a mask, or hearing a story about the Scottish Highlands or whatever.”
Full passports qualify the holder for a prize and an entry to win a bicycle.
The event will open with a citizenship awards ceremony to celebrate those who have recently become U.S. citizens, according to Breidenbach.
New for 2022 is the chance for kids to obtain a colorable T-shirt from several of these cultures.
The Bald Mountain Knuckle Draggers will be there as well, hosting a round of Highland Games in their 8th appearance at the festival, said Breidenbach.
He noted that the festival has been awarded twice by the Oregon Festivals & Events Association, most recently being awarded in 2019.
“I’d like to thank the public for all the years of support of this event and encourage them to come back down, and help us re-engage the community.”
The event will be at Lions Park on Southwest Fourth Avenue from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and is free to the public.
For more information, phone the chamber at (541) 889-8012.
