Give me some sugar

BOISE — December 6 marks the 125th anniversary of Amalgamated Sugar Company. Over those 125 years, the Company has become one of the country's best sugar beet processors, with achievements that have grown in significance. In recent years, Amalgamated Sugar has set multiple Company records in both the agricultural and operations sides of its business. "We are not a Company to rest on our laurels," said John McCreedy, President & CEO. "We often celebrate an achievement by starting work on our next goal. However, part of our future means reflecting on our history and how far the Company has come."

Amalgamated Sugar produces sugar from sugar beets grown by its 700+ cooperative members, who raise sugar beets on approximately 180,000 acres in Idaho, Oregon, and Washington. Sugar beet processing occurs at three factories across southern Idaho: Twin Falls, Paul, and Nampa. The oldest of Amalgamated Sugar's factories still in operation is in Twin Falls, built in 1916. The Paul factory, now called the Mini-Cassia factory, was built in 1917. Though this factory experienced some hardships in its early years, it is now the largest sugar beet processing facility in the world. The Nampa factory was built in 1942 and is the only sugar mill built during WWII. "I like to compare our factories to rebuilt classic cars," said McCreedy. "They may look old on the surface, but when you pop the hood, you see a very modern and powerful engine."



