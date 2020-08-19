PARMA

“Exit light, enter night. Take my hand, we’re off to never-never land.”

Those words should sound familiar to anyone who can recognize the lyrics of thrash metal band Metallica, whose collective career spans decades, being founded in 1981 and staying active until the present.

The one-night-only drive-in concert event will be taking place on Aug. 29 across the nation, and will be playing locally at Parma Motor-Vu.

Susan Haaheim, owner and operator, responded to request for more information about this concert in an email on Monday evening.

“Yes, we are playing the Metallica concert. Tickets are available on Universe/Ticketmaster. It is $115 per car, up to six people,” said Haaheim.

According to information on Ticketmaster’s website, every ticket purchase will include four digital downloads of Metallica’s S&M2 album.

