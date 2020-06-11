SALEM — After months of distance learning, there is finally a light at the end of the tunnel for those looking to return to school. However, if students are returning to their classrooms in the fall, they will not be the same as when they left in March.
Schools statewide were closed in mid-March by Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s Executive Order 20-20 due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Weeks later, after spring break concluded, schools were required to start distance learning, which included online classes, packets brought to homes and other forms of education.
On Wednesday morning, Colt Gill, director of the Oregon Department of Education and the deputy superintendent of public instruction, along with Pat Allen, director of the Oregon Health Authority, released ODE’s first guidance for the 2020-21 school year.
The guidance starts with saying that there will be three different instructional models that schools can use starting in the fall. The first is on-site school, which would be similar to school the way that people are accustomed to. The second is a return to distance learning, which would be similar to what students experienced in the spring. The third is a hybrid model, which would use both on-site and online means to reach all students.
“The 2020-2021 school year requires a level of planning, iteration, communication, and collaboration like none that we’ve known or led during our years of service in Oregon,” Gill and Allen wrote.
During Wednesday night’s meeting of the Vale School District Board of Directors, Superintendent Alisha McBride said it is important to go into the coming year knowing that this will not be fully normal.
“None of these models look like the educational model that we are used to seeing in our schools,” McBride said. “I think the quicker that we can grasp that the 20-21 school year is going to look different for our staff and students and our community, the faster that we can understand that, the easier this road is going to be.”
In order to create their 20-21 plan, school districts will be required to engage the local health authority, school administrators, staff, families, students and all stakeholders to develop a plan that best accommodates everyone.
Every school’s Board of Directors will be voting on the 20-21 school plan.
The guidelines that ODE released on Wednesday also reiterated that the guidelines are able to be changed throughout the summer.
Protection
In order to slow spread at schools, schools will have to direct staff and students to stay home is they, or anyone in their home show COVID-19 symptoms. The schools will also be instructed to screen all students and staff for symptoms before getting on the bus or into the school buildings.
At school, all staff who are regularly within 6 feet of students and or other staff members will be required to wear a face covering. This includes bus drivers and staff members who are preparing or serving food.
While ODE is mandating face coverings for most staff members, it is not making that same demand for the students.
Cleaning is also a big topic that schools will have to address when students are returning to class.
All frequently touched surfaces and shared objects will have to be sanitized regularly throughout the day.
Being socially distant at school
Physical distancing is one of the big items for how schools will be bringing students back in the fall.
In the state’s physical distancing section, schools will be required to limit the number of students in each classroom in accordance to the classroom size.
Per the guidance, it is a requirement that schools establish a minimum of 35 square feet per person in order to determine a new classroom capacity. The size of a classroom, in this instance, is only usable space.
According to Ontario School District Maintenance Director Bob Bennett, Ontario High School has an average classroom size of between 700 and 800 square feet (not including furniture). That brings the average class size to between 20-23 students per classroom. According to ODE Report Cards from the 2018-19 school year, Ontario High School had an average class size of 25 students per class. This means Ontario High School will have to find space to accommodate for at least two students per classroom.
During Wednesday’s meeting, McBride broke down how the schools in Vale School District can accommodate students.
Vale High School, which had 254 students in the 18-19 school year, has a wide range of classroom sizes (one as small at 368 square feet and one as big as 912 square feet). Using the total square-footage of the classrooms, McBride said the high school can hold 296 students (not including staff). Per the guidelines, Vale Middle School could have 142 students (it had an enrollment of 112 in 18-19), Vale Elementary School could have 550 students (it had 444 in 18-19) and Willowcreek Elementary School could have 107 students (it had 94 in 18-19). McBride noted that these figures do not include square-footage lost due to furniture or other items in classrooms, teachers and other staff (who will also require a 35 square foot space) and special use classrooms (like special education or English Language Learner classrooms).
“When I look across the district, having school all on-site could be a possibility,” McBride said. “It could require reassigning of some students and staff members. This is all based on square-footage.”
“Students must never be excluded from face-to-face instruction, disciplined for struggling to learn, and/or disciplined for struggling to adhere to new procedures for how school operates,” the guidance states.
Grouping students for contract tracing
Another strategy that ODE thinks will be helpful is cohorting, which refers to grouping students that will stay together for the duration of the school day.
In its guidance, ODE is asking schools to create cohorts of students “where feasible,” which will allow for less chance of spread throughout a school and also easier means of contact tracing.
The cohorts will also likely lead to staggered arrival and dismissal times, as well as alternate entrances/exits to buildings to reduce contact between students.
If there is a student or staff member who shows symptoms of COVID-19 while at school, the ODE guidance says that schools need to have exclusion and isolation protocols in place. This includes having a designated isolation area and a procedure in place for safely transporting anyone who is sick.
Events will also be affected. This means that field trips, assemblies, athletic events, practices, special performances, school-wide parent meetings and other large gatherings will be canceled or modified to meet social distancing requirements.
Attendance
Schools will have to create a new method of instructing all students, they will also have to design a new attendance policy that accounts for students missing in-person class due to sickness (either by themselves or someone else in their household).
Schools must continue to follow the standard ODE guidelines for enrollment and schools are not allowed to disenroll a student for non-attendance if they have COVID-19 symptoms, are identified as high-risk or are otherwise considered to be more vulnerable to infection.
Students who are taking classes online full-time or are doing a hybrid of in-class and online classes will be required to check in regularly (twice a week) with teachers to make sure they are up to speed on material.
Visiting
Per the ODE guidelines, visitation at schools will also be restricted.
Schools will be required to monitor non-essential visitors to the school and only allow those visitors if a distance of 6 feet can be maintained at all times. Visitors will also have to wear face covering.
