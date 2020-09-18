Get selfies with Santa on Saturday

ONTARIO
Santa Claus is coming to town this Saturday! He’ll likely enjoy the cooler weather expected this weekend, as he’ll be spending time outside at the Ontario Saturday Market spreading early Christmas cheer and offering selfies with the kids.
This is the second week of him visiting the market according to Teri Anne Finnerty, manager, but this week, the theme of the market is Christmas in the Park. Finnerty says vendors will be offering Christmas, Thanksgiving and other holiday items since most of the local bazaars have been canceled due to COVID-19. Among those vendors will be Kettle Korn and Crepes and Cream, the latter of which offers savory and sweet treats.
“Last Saturday was the first time they were out and they were packed,” Finnerty said.
The last day of the market will be Sept. 26.
There were about 33 vendors who signed up overall this year, including about three or four new ones, Finnerty said. Some came from Payette, where farmer markets had been canceled. Other vendors from Boise and Meridian also wanted to participate, but Finnerty said if they didn’t offer produce, they weren’t allowed.
“We’re limiting crafts to regulars and those in the immediate area,” she said.
Finnerty said the market vendors accept WIC food and veggie checks, and are also working with Valley Family Health and their fresh fruit and veggie prescription program. However, she said the latter of these starts in September and runs through March, and as such doesn’t really sync up with the market. Only one person used the Valley Family Health program last year.
Additionally, seniors who receive farm direct nutrition program checks, can redeem them at farmers markets, including Ontario Saturday Market.
