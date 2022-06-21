ONTARIO — Members of the Ontario City Council want residents to get more active in their community, with two issuing pleas for more people to get directly involved during the most recent meeting on June 14.
As the meeting wrapped up, Councilor Michael Braden urged citizens to apply for openings on the council. Four seats on the Ontario City Council will open at the end of the year. While voters won’t decide who will fill those seats until November, applications are open now.
Terms that end this year include Mayor Riley Hill, Council President Ken Hart, Michael Braden and Susann Mills, all of which are four year terms.
Voters elected Hill and Braden to their seats; however Hart and Mills were appointed by the council to fill vacancies. Mills was appointed to her seat in September of 2021 following the recall of Freddy Rodriguez. Hart was appointed to his seat in November of 2020, replacing Dan Capron who resigned when he moved outside the city limits.
The council appointed Hart as its president in July of 2021 when the recall for Rodriguez was made official.
Following the council meeting on June 14, Braden said he had already turned his application in, noting that he was trying to “set a good example” for others who may follow suit.
The positions are non partisan. Council positions are elected at large, meaning they can reside in any area of the community.
In order to run in the election for a seat on the Ontario City Council, a candidate must be at least 18 years old, a qualified elector in the state of Oregon and a registered voter in the city of Ontario; a resident of the city for at least 12 months preceding the election filed for; may not be a city employee; and may not run for mayor and councilor at the same time.
The filing period opened June 1 and will go through Aug. 19.
Those interested in running can pick up an elections packet from City Recorder Tori Barnett, 444 S.W. Fourth St. Packets can also be mailed by contacting Barnett at (541) 881-7684.
1 applicant for 3 seats on committee
While the Diversity Committee has three openings, there was only one application.
Hill appointed Thomas Moreno to the committee. According to his application, Moreno is the director of food service for COSSA Academy, and he would like to advocate with the people. Moreno states that he is a Navy veteran and gay man.
“As a gay citizen of Ontario, I am aware of the needs of our LGBTQ and the importance of representation,” reads his application.
Following the recommendation, Melendrez urged more citizens to get involved.
“I would like to see more citizens step up for these committees,” he said.
Melendrez also noted that at times the council receives criticism over appointments, adding that he would like to see more people “have a seat at the table.”
“We should have five or six applications instead of one,” he said noting that if people don’t sept up, someone else may.
He clarified in an email to the newspaper later that he meant that “someone will fill that void and you might not agree with that person or align with their values. This is the time to get involved and be part of the solution.”
To this, Hill added that anybody — no matter their race, creed, color or religion — could apply for the diversity committee.
