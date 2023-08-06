ONTARIO — Want a chance to dunk Ontario Police Chief Michael Iwai or Malheur County Sheriff Travis Johnson or someone from Ontario Fire & Rescue? What about Ontario City Manager Dan Cummings or Ontario City Councilor Susann Mills? In the name of fun, and building positive relationships between first responders and community members, those officials will be taking turns in the dunk tank from 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday.

That's the day of Ontario's inaugural National Night Out, an evening event capped off with a free screening of “Ice Age.” In the past couple of weeks, momentum has been ramping up by volunteers on the National Night Out Committee.



