Volunteers make laps around the Council Chambers at Ontario City Hall on Friday morning when the space filled up with all the condiments and assorted items needed to be stuffed into 2,000 sacks to be given out with hot dogs during Ontario’s National Night Out from 4 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday at Treasure Valley Community College. It will unfold behind Four Rivers Cultural Center, so attendees should use the North Entrance to TVCC.
ONTARIO — Want a chance to dunk Ontario Police Chief Michael Iwai or Malheur County Sheriff Travis Johnson or someone from Ontario Fire & Rescue? What about Ontario City Manager Dan Cummings or Ontario City Councilor Susann Mills? In the name of fun, and building positive relationships between first responders and community members, those officials will be taking turns in the dunk tank from 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday.
That's the day of Ontario's inaugural National Night Out, an evening event capped off with a free screening of “Ice Age.” In the past couple of weeks, momentum has been ramping up by volunteers on the National Night Out Committee.
Tuesday marks Ontario's inaugural National Night Out, which has been a major undertaking that volunteers have been working on for the past year.
Everything for the event has been donated, whether items or funding to purchase items. This includes 20 bicycles with helmets from Walmart along with fishing tackle kits that will be given away throughout the event, and it also includes the food and condiments.
The hope is that 2,000 people will attend. In line with that, organizers were busy at City Hall on Friday morning stuffing 2,000 brown paper lunch sacks with condiments, chips, cookies, a napkin and a sanitizing wipe. Attendees will get the sacks with their hot dogs, and the reason for the sacks, is that officials hope to cut down on waste as well as ensure enough condiments to go around for everyone. If there are any leftovers, they will be donated to the food bank and entities which help the homeless.
“And we hope nothing is left because that will mean a good turnout,” said City Recorder Tori Barnett.
Stuffing the sacks and doing so in an assembly line fashion were the idea of Barnett and Human Resources Corrina Hysell, according to City Councilor Penny Bakefelt. She has been the main organizer of the event, having decided Ontario needed its own along with Iwai after they attended Fruitland’s National Night Out in 2022. Bakefelt also volunteers for Ontario Police Department.
Bakefelt said while the event is her brainchild, it is Iwai’s gig.
“The purpose is for citizens to build relationships with first responders in the community,” Bakefelt said, noting that she included veterans “because they are ultimately first responders.”
She said the goal was to have an event with a lot of community partners, which they achieved, including partnerships with the city, educators and elected officials.
“Really the whole community has come together to present this to the citizens,” she said.
Barnett echoed this sentiment, saying the efforts were a combination of all those involved getting together and saying, “Let’s make this happen.”
Bakefelt said that every day a new person has been signing up for booths, with 25 so far on Friday morning and more coming in.
Barnett mentioned how many people from the city were helping with the National Night Out Committee, adding that she was glad Hysell volunteered her to assist while she was out of town. Other city staff helping include Lt. James Swank, Sgt. Todd Harnden, Iwai and Fire Chief Clinton Benson and former Fire Chief Terry Leighton will be emceeing the event.
“Everyone is trying to get involved in certain ways,” she said, noting there would be “a whole slew of people cooking hot dogs.”
This includes Mayor Deborah Folden and her husband, Rick, Councilors Ken Hart and Mills, Chaplain Vince Rhodes, Diversity Advisory Committee Chairman Thomas Moreno and John Breidenbach, CEO/President of the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce.
For the bags that were stuffed in the council chambers on Friday morning, donations included sacks from the city, napkins and relish from the Plaza Inn, frosted animal cookies from Franz; ketchup from the Swank family; mustard and mayo from Subway, chips from Walmart and sanitary wipes from Valley Family Health Care.
It took 10 people nearly 2 hours to stuff all the bags, which were then boxed up to be taken to administrative office areas, including Barnetts, until Tuesday.
National Night Out will unfold behind Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., so attendees should use the North Entrance to TVCC.
“We’re hoping for a pretty nice event with a good turnout,” Bakefelt said.
