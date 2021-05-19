Gazebo donation to cost Ontario an estimated $46K

ONTARIO
The city of Ontario will be receiving a new gazebo in one of its parks soon according to Al Cablay, public works director with Jacobs, the city’s public works department.
He noted in the corresponding staff report that an existing gazebo, currently located at 797 SW 12th Street, was a donation “made by a private party.”
Cablay said that the city was approached by the homeowner in December of 2020 and since that time, city staff has been coordinating with the donor on relocating the structure.
The report details how the structure has been inspected by city staff from both public works and community development.
The most recent Ontario City Council work session on May 6 is when the subject of appropriating funds to relocate the gazebo to its new location “in the downtown area on ‘Moore Park’” took shape.
The staff report detailed the total costs associated with the project including $7,100 for relocation, $6,500 for structural analysis and design, building foundation $30,270 (low bidder) and $2,000 for electrical.
Cablay said that the staff recommendation is to award the bid for building the foundation to JLCC, Inc. in the amount of $30,270.
Mayor Riley Hill recused himself from this discussion as he is the owner of the property on which the new location is to be moved.
Comparison
By comparison, the gazebo which was installed at Lions Park had a total cost of $62,500 with $35,000 going to the cost of the manufacturing kit and the installation costs for labor and materials costing $27,500.
Cablay said that this project is approximately $16,000 less expensive than the Lions Park gazebo.
Upkeep?
Councilor Ken Hart asked whether the city would be able to maintain the structure once it is put into place. He said that in the past the city has “struggled with maintaining assets,” citing the aquatic center’s pool falling into disrepair.
“Our pool is closed, because, for whatever reason, we failed to maintain that facility for years and it fell into disrepair,” stated Hart.
He asked Cablay if Jacobs was going to put in a plan “to regularly maintain that facility” since it is a “wood structure” to ensure that it doesn’t fall into disrepair.
“This is wonderful that these folks have agreed to donate this to the city, but can we realistically maintain it so it doesn’t become an issue for us in the future,” asked Hart.
Cablay responded saying that he has a “high level of confidence” in the gazebo’s structure given the structural analysis performed and it will be maintained with same level of maintenance given to the other city’s structures by the public works department.
With no further discussion, the council awarded the bid to JLCC, Inc. for foundation construction for the new gazebo.
Public works committee
The gazebo relocation project was discussed at the most recent meeting of the Ontario Public Works Committee on May 11 where Cablay said that the relocation project “is underway.”
Committee member Jackson Fox passed his opinion on the structure after seeing a photo of it, saying that it’s a “cool looking gazebo.”
