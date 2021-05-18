Gas prices rise up ahead of holiday weekend

ONTARIO
Memorial Day is the unofficial launch of the summer travel season and thousands of people are expected be traveling this weekend, with a 60% increase expected over 2020 because of the pandemic. However, it is still projected to be a 13% decrease from 2019, before COVID-19, according to AAA.
In its annual holiday forecast, the agency said the number of holiday travelers could fluctuate if there is an increase in cases of new COVID-19 variants lead to people staying home.
“We’re seeing strong pent-up demand for travel for Memorial Day and the summer months, after a year in which most of us started home. As more people get vaccinated, they are eager to get out and take trips again,” said Doreen Loofburrow, senior vice president of travel at AAA Oregon/Idaho. “However, it’s important to remember that the pandemic isn’t over year and we will have to do our part to make sure that travel is as safe as possible.”
The Centers for Disease Control has said that fully vaccinated people can travel domestically at low risk while taking proper precautions, the AAA release states. Travelers not vaccinated are advised to social distance, wear a mask and get tested before and after travel
In Oregon, about 485,000 are estimated to travel over the long weekend, from May 27 to May 31; 202,000 in Idaho are predicted to be traveling for the holiday. Matthew Conde, AAA Idaho public affairs, predicts that May 27 will likely have the heaviest traffic.
For road trips, Utah National Parks, central Oregon, Yellowstone National Park, Northern California and Montana are the most popular destinations. For those traveling by plane, Honolulu, Maui, Las Vegas, Orlando and Cancun are rated in the top five destinations. Other favorites include the Oregon coast, Crater Lake and Seattle.
Fuel prices will remain high for the weekend, AAA says. The national average is expected to be the most expensive since 2014, possibly more than $3 a gallon. Already more than $3 a gallon, the Oregon average is predicted to the most expensive in two years.
