Environmental groups want West Coast governors to speak out against the expansion of a gas pipeline in the region. The Canadian company T-C Energy is proposing to increase capacity for its G-T-N XPress pipeline, which stretches more than 1,300 miles from Canada through Washington state, Oregon and California.

Maig Tinnin, coordinator for Rogue Climate in southern Oregon, said a lot of work has been done to ensure state and local governments in the Northwest pass strong climate goals to transition away from fossil fuels.



