One of the attractions at Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario is the Hikaru Mizu Japanese Garden, a project that local horticulturist and volunteer curator Mike Miller has devoted much time and energy.
Even though the garden has been a part of the community for just over 25 years, “it’s a baby garden” according to Miller, who took time out to describe to the newspaper some of the new elements that are in the process of being added to the garden.
He said that he “focused on using as much local talents and materials as possible” saying that “there’s always that connection and that flavor it gives to the garden.”
New roof
One of the structures in the garden that will be receiving attention is the double pillar arrangement on the left side of the trail.
The structure will be getting a new roof with a series of staggered, overlapping shingle pieces covered in copper.
Explaining more about arrangement, Miller said that the “hierarchy” of a traditional tea garden begins at the entrance and features what is called a “tsukbai” or “purification fountain” for visitors which is symbolic as a means of cleansing before entering the garden.
He said that the position of elements is important and his plan is to eventually install a pair of swinging gates on one side of the trail into the garden that will redirect visitors to start on the lefthand side.
While Miller did not disclose the dollar amount of the roof, he said is something that is built to “last a long, long time” and it was “worth every penny.”
Copper plating
Joe Kinney, of Joe Kinney Industries in Ontario, is doing the copper plating fabrication work for the roof and took the time to describe the process, which is being done by hand.
Kinney said that each piece of the roof’s individual shingle pieces measure 6 inches each and he hems them together by crafting interlocking edges, so each piece of copper is flush and “sealed.”
He said he starts by cutting out the shape and bending all of the edges and that the “starter strip” of the shingles starts “from the bottom up.”
Kinney said that this project represents three weeks worth of work.
“It’s nice to be able to do something for the Cultural Center,” he said.
New bridge and expanded pond
Miller said that the current plan is to replace the bridge in the garden with a new bridge in the same location. He explained how the old bridge will need to be “dismantled” and the new structure built in place.
Miller also made note of the current pond saying that it will be expanded and extended, wrapping around in a semi-circular pattern. As far as the water goes, he said that he wants to “change the dynamics of the waterfalls” including “one long drop.”
Miller said that when it comes to people visiting place such as this, “the most important thing in the garden is the guest.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.