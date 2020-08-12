ONTARIO

Worksource Ontario has released a statement about the services available for dislocated workers and other adults in need of employment assistance, on-the-job training and other services in the form of a training and employment consortium according to an email statement received from Darla Bair, Workshop Facilitator.

“Funding is also available for Young Adults, ages 14 thru 24 years of age. Funded services for young adults include but not limited to: Paid Work Experiences, ABE/GED services, pre-employment and life skills training and employment services. Funding is limited,” reads the statement.

Before any funds can be awarded, registration must be completed and eligibility must be determined.

Worksource Ontario also offers resume development, job search and career exploration services free of charge.

