SALEM – Oregon Health Authority has announced funding opportunities for community based organizations throughout the state of Oregon to support three areas of work as part of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 response.
The specific work areas include community engagement, education and outreach, contact tracing, and social services and wraparound supports.
In conjunction with the funding there will be three virtual informational workshops conducted via zoom. There will be a workshops offered in English from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, and a Spanish informational session will be held from 11 a.m. to noon on Thursday.
Community based organizations are central to the success of this work to integrate methods, tactics and strategies that are most responsive to the needs of people of color, people with disabilities, immigrant and refugee communities, tribes, migrant and seasonal farm workers and LGBTQIA+ communities.
OHA is committed to engaging with organizations and the communities they serve to ensure all members of our community receive information, services and resources in the most responsive way. We know of the current fear and misinformation about COVID-19 within the community. We’d like the opportunity to work alongside you to provide the public facts and support, so that they feel prepared to handle the virus.
The meetings will include Closed Captioning and free help is available for those who need further assistance, such as sign language and spoken language interpreters, written materials in other languages, braille, large print, audio and other formats. Anybody needing assistance with this or other information, can contact Dolly England at least 48 hours prior to the meeting at (503) 951-1760, 711 TTY or Dolly.A.England@dhsoha.state.or.us.
