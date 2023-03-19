ONTARIO — Ontario residents will get the rare opportunity to host the Oregon Legislature’s Joint Ways and Means Committee during its tour through the state this April where it will visit several community colleges. It will visit four cities holding public hearings on the state budget at each of those.

In addition to Ontario, stops will include Portland, Newport and Roseburg, according to a news release about the tour from the Office of the Senate President and House Speaker on Thursday. The series of hearings will start on April 8 at Portland Community College and wrap up in Ontario on April 28.



Tags

Load comments