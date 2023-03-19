ONTARIO — Ontario residents will get the rare opportunity to host the Oregon Legislature’s Joint Ways and Means Committee during its tour through the state this April where it will visit several community colleges. It will visit four cities holding public hearings on the state budget at each of those.
In addition to Ontario, stops will include Portland, Newport and Roseburg, according to a news release about the tour from the Office of the Senate President and House Speaker on Thursday. The series of hearings will start on April 8 at Portland Community College and wrap up in Ontario on April 28.
Members of the public will have the opportunity to testify at each of these scheduled hearings regarding their perspectives and priorities around the state budget.
During their Legislative Hotline on March 15, Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, and Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, encouraged citizens to show up and support capital construction projects that are competing for funds in this year’s budget, including Ontario Community Recreation Center and Treasure Valley Reload Center.
In addition to supporting those projects, the meetings will give people a chance to see the budgetary process, Findley said.
Owens said when citizens make a pitch on a county’s behalf it “makes a big difference.”
“We’re both pretty excited,” he said. “This is a good opportunity for a couple reasons. If there’s anything specific to your business, to our community, to our colleges, whatever — we need to highlight those in the budgetary process.”
This includes capital construction requests, he said, noting this was an opportunity for those people who have come forward with those to make a pitch to the full Ways & Means.
Findley said the stop in Ontario would also include a no-host dinner at Fiesta Guadalajara, 336 S. Oregon St., Ontario. Citizens are encouraged to show up and meet and greet, he said.
It was noted that the committee had not been asked to tour anyplace that is looking for funding. However, Findley noted but that on Saturday the committee would be briefed by Shawn Peterson concerning the Eastern Oregon Border Board and would go on a tour of an onion processing plant.
To testify, members of the public will be able to access sign up links on the Ways and Means Committee’s webpage on OLIS, the legislature’s website. That webpage is at https://bit.ly/2023ORJCWM.
Sign up links will be available online in the next week, according to the news release.
