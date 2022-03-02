ONTARIO — Attendees spilled out into the hallway on Tuesday morning for the swearing-in ceremony for Michael Iwai, the new chief for Ontario Police Department. Council chambers at Ontario City Hall were packed with local members of law enforcement, including several members of Ontario Police, Malheur County Undersheriff Travis Johnson and Lt. Mark Duncan with Ontario State Police Lt. Mark Duncan. Also attending were Ontario Mayor Riley Hill and City Councilors John Kirby, Eddie Melendrez and Susann Mills.
Joining the ceremony from the Salem area was OSP chaplain Todd Pynch.
Iwai, who is moving to Ontario from Salem, said his son, Akai and wife, Cathy Lee, who were with him at the ceremony, would be commuting back and forth “in the interim.”
Iwai has nearly 30 years of law enforcement experience and has worked for OSP since 1997. He has received numerous local, state and national awards and served on myriad workgroups and committees since that time. He also worked in law enforcement services while serving in U.S. Army from 1992 to 1997.
While introducing him, City Manager Adam Brown noted that Iwai’s honor and integrity “will help us a lot in Ontario,” in making the city “more safe and desirable.”
Interim Police Chief Steven Bartol has been filling in since the end of November 2021, having come on board following the departure of former chief Steven Romero at the end of October. Bartol told attendees of the ceremony on Monday that it had been his honor and pleasure to serve in that role for the past three months. The biggest thing he has come to learn in that time, he said, is that “the men and women at Ontario Police Department are top notch.” Additionally, he noted that everyone was “excited about a new chapter” for the department.
In the interim, Bartol and Lt. Jason Cooper have been working on purging and updating the evidence room, which has been underway since July. This was after it was discovered found that $900 in cash that was supposed to be returned to a victim was missing. There have been tens of thousands of old items to go through along the way.
In its Feb. 22 meeting, the Ontario City Council meeting approved several line items for the evidence room out of the current year’s budget for a total of about $81,000. This includes three more months pay for Bartol. The reason is so he can stay on to take care of the evidence room details, freeing up Iwai’s time to get to know and work with his team.
In his welcoming remarks, Ontario Mayor Riley Hill told Iwai that he would find an “active community and citizens” in Ontario. He also noted that Iwai would have “a lot of challenges” in front of him, and thanked him for coming.
After Barnett officially swore in Iwai, his wife pinned his badge to the front of his uniform. He then turned to attendees to address them.
“This has been a long time coming,” he said.
Iwai is looking forward to meeting and getting to know members of the community, council and his police department.
“I’m working for them,” he noted, adding he wants to “make the department the best we can be.”
As to the challenges that are ahead, Iwai says he looks at them as opportunities, stating that he will not make any decisions “out of a vacuum.”
He further noted the difference in communities of Salem and Ontario.
“There are a lot of friendly people here,” Iwai said. “It’s much different that the Salem area, which I am really thankful for.”
Before wrapping up the ceremony and speeches so people could introduce themselves to the new chief, Brown expressed his gratitude to Iwai.
“Thank you for choosing Ontario,” he said. “We’re thrilled to have you.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.