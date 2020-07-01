Fruitland reviews emergency plans for drinking water; fix costs nearly $47K

FRUITLAND — The City of Fruitland is seeking grant money to help offset recent costs of renting emergency equipment to sustain its drinking water needs.
On Monday, June 8, the Fruitland City Council declared an emergency due to an inability to pump enough water to the city’s Water Treatment Plant to sustain the city’s needs for its drinking water. At that same meeting, the council voted to rent emergency pumping equipment at a delivery, installation and removal cost of $18,771 monthly cost of $27,781.
In an email on June 25, City Clerk Suzanne Pearcy said the issue requiring attention is deep under water.
“The river intake and water treatment plant is almost 11 years old and, over time, sediment and plant life have grown over the equipment that is installed under the river bed,” said Pearcy. “This sediment and plant life is blocking the equipment that is used to pull water out of the river to feed the water treatment plant. The reason it is an issue now is because the water flowing so fast this time of year, keeps the plant life laying down causing blockage making it difficult for the equipment to pull enough water out of the river to provide for the usage needs of the City.”
The wells can only be used up to 60 days per year and are shut down at the moment, according to Pearcy.
As reported by City Water/Sewer Engineer Carl Hipwell in a June 5 memo to the city, their wet wells’ intake was draining faster than water was coming in. The cause is a silt and gravel layer up to 2 feet deep over the city’s well screens at the bottom of the Payette River, with a layer of roots contributing to partially block intake of water.
“Declaring an emergency is needed to apply for emergency grant money and to be able to quickly spend money needed to rent the pumps and do the work needed to fix the issue,” according to Pearcy.
The situation was reviewed at the council’s regular meeting on June 22:
“Anything we do with the drinking water system has to be engineered and reviewed and approved by [the Department of Environmental Quality],” according to Public Works Supervisor Jerry Campbell, who says work needed to clear the partial clog will require some designing work, bidding and hiring of a contractor.
“Lots of paperwork,” as Councilor Stuart Grimes summarized.
The city is seeking grant money, with Campbell saying that an application to the Department of Environmental Quality is still under review.
“Some other folks from DEQ used to have an employee that worked with them who now works for USDA. They’re talking … to see if there’s some kind of funding mechanisms available to them, ‘cause they thought that there was and we haven’t heard back.”
Campbell could not immediately confirm whether costs incurred prior to approval would be reimbursed. City Attorney Stephanie Bonney said grant monies would likely be applied toward the next fiscal year for the same purpose.
At the June 8 meeting, Campbell reported that the three 1,000 gpm pumps installed at the river and are doing their job so far. The pumps are automatically controlled and pump into nine sand filters
before discharging into the wet wells of the intake building where the existing pumps pump water
up to the treatment plant, according to minutes from the meeting.
“The emergency system is providing enough water,” Pearcy confirmed.
Once river flows lower in late summer, Campbell said the emergency maintenance work will take place.
Campbell said he hopes to establish a plan to do maintenance work during periods of lower flow to prevent this clog from coming back.
“If we could get out there and possibly have a concrete blocks or concrete dirt barriers and some type of a system we can divert flow with ourselves and have on hand, then we could hire an excavator in every other year or so to come in during low water conditions, set those in place and walk his machine out there and just periodically clean it,” said Campbell.
The total cost of the city’s mitigation plan is estimated between $200,000 and $300,000. Campbell said he is looking at local contractors to do the needed work.
Cash forward last year was $219,000, according to Pearcy.
