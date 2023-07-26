Fruitland Police Chief says case of missing boy ‘forwarded to prosecutor’

FRUITLAND — Two years ago Thursday, Fruitland citizens and neighbors joined teams of first responder agencies in an extensive search for a missing 5-year-old boy. This included going through cornfields “row by row, inch by inch,” as well as searching through neighborhoods and bodies of water.
Michael “Monkey” Joseph Vaughan was last seen outside his home on July 27, 2021. Early on in the case, his parents were cleared as suspects, with Fruitland Police Chief JD Huff saying they always fully cooperated.
In November of 2022, the case took a major turn with Fruitland Police Department naming four people as suspect, who were within a mile of his home at the time of his disappearance.
Police believed that Michael was abducted and later died and was buried in the backyard of a house in the 1100 block of Redwing Street. But after digging up that yard and another completely, Fruitland Police Chief JD Huff said there were no remains found. However, he said law enforcement officials believed the body may have been there, and was later moved to another location, with samples being sent to a lab. The results of those lab tests have not been made publicly available.
During that time, Sarah Wondra, one of the four suspects was booked into the Payette County Jail on the felony charge of failing to report the death of a person. She ended up going to a state hospital for a mental evaluation, and in March was deemed fit for trial and. However, in mid-April, the Payette County Prosecutor ended up dismissing the case without prejudice (meaning it can be brought to trial again). This was days after he refiled old charges over a separate case related to a firearm, for which she remains in custody awaiting trial.
The day the case was dismissed against Wondra, Huff told the newspaper it didn’t change anything. He said Wondra, along with her husband, Stacey Wondra, remained suspects. The same was true, Huff said, for Adrienne Lucienne and Brandon Shurtliff, who were said to be living with the Wondras during Michael’s disappearance.
Stacey Wondra remains in custody awaiting a federal trial for a gun charge in a case that is unrelated to both Michael's disappearance and his wife's gun case.
Huff said Michael is still believed to be dead, but would not comment on why that is believed, stating that more evidence was outstanding.
The chief also told the newspaper that there were still no arrest warrants issued or charges filed on anyone in relation to the case. He said he planned on forwarding it to the prosecutor in about a month.
In May and June, the newspaper checked in with Huff for an update on the case. He did not returned multiple requests for comment by email or phone.
This month, we reached out to Huff to get comment from him for this article, acknowledging the nearing of the two-year mark since Michael’s disappearance.
Huff declined an interview, stating he will only inform members of the public about the case through Facebook.
“I plan on putting a very brief Facebook update on Thursday. This case has been forwarded to the Prosecutor. I am not going participate in interviews as instructed by the Prosecutor,” Huff said in an email on Monday. “It’s always a challenge. Trying to keep the community informed, while maintaining the integrity of our case. I will always choose the latter, as justice for Michael and his family is my top priority.”
Huff instructed the Argus Observer to “look for that update on Thursday,” declining to send any information directly to the publication. The Argus will be watching for the update and providing information to the public as soon as possible, though it is unknown what time the chief's update is expected to happen.
It is also unknown when Huff forwarded the case to the prosecutor. The Argus Observer has repeatedly requested comment from Payette County Prosecutor Mike Duke over the case, including whether new charges are pending or will be filed. Duke has not returned the newspaper's multiple requests for comment since April.
A check of online records in Idaho and federal courts on Wednesday morning show no new charges for any of the aforementioned suspects.
