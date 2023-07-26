Fruitland Police Chief says case of missing boy ‘forwarded to prosecutor’

Signs, such as this one along U.S. Highway 95 pictured this morning, for missing child Michael 'Monkey' Joseph Vaughan, of Fruitland, are still prominent and visible throughout the community. 

FRUITLAND — Two years ago Thursday, Fruitland citizens and neighbors joined teams of first responder agencies in an extensive search for a missing 5-year-old boy. This included going through cornfields “row by row, inch by inch,” as well as searching through neighborhoods and bodies of water.

Michael “Monkey” Joseph Vaughan was last seen outside his home on July 27, 2021. Early on in the case, his parents were cleared as suspects, with Fruitland Police Chief JD Huff saying they always fully cooperated.



