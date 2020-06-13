BOISE — Following a change of plea, a Fruitland man will avoid a court date for a felony charge of enticing minors through the Internet.
Shawn Reber, born in 1992 and from Fruitland, entered a guilty plea on Wednesday for one charge of enticing a minor through the Internet, video image or other communication device in front of Ada County District Judge James S. Cawthon.
A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Sept. 2.
Reber had originally pleaded not guilty on Jan. 2.
He, along with eight other Idaho men, was arrested on Nov. 25, 2019 as part of a joint operation that targeted child sexual abuse in the Treasure Valley.
