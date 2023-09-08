Fruitland Family Fun Day returns Sept. 9

There will be about 100 vendors for this year's Fruitland Family Fun Day from Main Street to Fruitland Community Park. The event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is sponsored by the Fruitland Chamber of Commerce.
FRUITLAND — Fruitland’s annual end-of summer get-together is about to get a little bigger, according to the leaders of the Fruitland Chamber of Commerce. Fruitland Family Fun Day returns to Fruitland Community Park and Fruitland’s Main Street this Saturday.
In an email to the newspaper on Thursday, Executive Director Krista King said a greater emphasis has been placed on Fun Day for 2023.
“The Fruitland Chamber has expanded this event to make it Fruitland’s largest community event of the year,” wrote King. “We will have approximately 100 local vendors you can visit and a full day of main stage entertainment.”
Musical guests include Darian Renae, the Idaho Jr. Jammer Fiddlers and musician Bobby Dee Keys with his party rock band. For younger participants, there will be free face painting, bounce houses, giant bubble balls and guest appearances by Disney princesses, as well as hula hoop, jump rope and limbo contests. Additional activities will take place on the front lawn of the Treasure Valley Classical academy campus.
“The Fruitland Fire Department will be holding a Corn hole tournament in the park and welcome members from the community to sign up to compete against the fire department,” King added. “The winner will go home with a custom cornhole board set. You can sign up at the fire department booth in the park, look for the Fruitland Fire Truck to locate their booth.”
Local food vendors will include Big Band BBQ, Bite Me Food Trailer, Dude’s Kitchen and Frutas Locas among others.
Fun Day will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will kick off with a performance by the Fruitland High School Marching Band at Fruitland Community Park at 10 a.m.
“It’s going to be an Epic event you won’t want to miss.”
Fruitland Community Park is at 505 S.W. Third St. For more information, phone the chamber at (208) 230-7161 or visit fruitlandchamberidaho.org.
Corey Evan is a contributor to the Argus Observer and Independent-Enterprise. He can be reached courtesy of Editor Leslie Thompson at editor@argusobserver.com.
