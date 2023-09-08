Fruitland Family Fun Day returns Sept. 9

There will be about 100 vendors for this year's Fruitland Family Fun Day from Main Street to Fruitland Community Park. The event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is sponsored by the Fruitland Chamber of Commerce.

FRUITLAND — Fruitland’s annual end-of summer get-together is about to get a little bigger, according to the leaders of the Fruitland Chamber of Commerce. Fruitland Family Fun Day returns to Fruitland Community Park and Fruitland’s Main Street this Saturday.

In an email to the newspaper on Thursday, Executive Director Krista King said a greater emphasis has been placed on Fun Day for 2023.



