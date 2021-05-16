FRUITLAND — The Fruitland Education Association held a small ceremony in the Fruitland High School Library Wednesday afternoon to honor its picks for 2021 Educator of the Year and 2021 Friend of Education. There, before a small gathering of teachers, parents and students, the association also presented two scholarships it offered to graduating seniors of the Fruitland High class of 2021.
The ceremony was conducted by association co-president Joel Williams, with treasurer Heather Beutler presenting scholarships. The winners for 2021 are seniors Rylee Black and Mikayla Williams.
“Last year because of, as everyone knows, COVID, we had some extra funds and we couldn’t decide on the scholarship committee” who to give one award to, said Beutler. “But I’m really excited, because I know both of these girls really well and … I know they’re gonna go really far in life.”
Beutler recalled holding Black when she was a baby. Black plans to attend the University of Idaho in the fall, where she will major in biology and optometry, while specializing her studies in pediatrics.
Mikayla Williams’ plans take her to the College of Southern Idaho, where she will major in library sciences and minor in baking and pastry arts. Each of the girls received $500 toward their future education.
Honored as the association’s “Friend of Education” for 2021 was Jill Stephens, a volunteer at Fruitland High School. Stephens was featured in the March 2020 Progress magazine for playing piano for the school’s music and theater classes daily.
“Jill dedicates time every day to this school,” said Joel WIlliams. “She is not paid for her time, but out of her own generosity she helps with students in band and music theater and she helps with their needs regularly. She freely shares her talent as she serves as an example to all students, and gets to know students on a personal level and mentors them in how to be successful.”
Stephens said the chance to share her talent and insight is what keeps her coming back daily.
“I do what I do because I truly love this community; I love our schools and I love music, it is my passion. To be able to spend every morning with a whole group of kids, and with the amazing educator that Sterling is, it’s a blessing for me.”
Blackwell, in turn, was honored as the association’s 2021 “Educator of the Year” award recipient. Joel Williams noted that Blackwell was a previous recipient of the “Friend of Education” award, referring to him as the “heart” of Fruitland High.
“He is literally the Energizer bunny of educators,” he said. “There is nothing he is not an expert at, whether he’s running a play, directing broadcasting, mentoring students with video technology or teaching how to give a great speech. He’s the best!”
Blackwell also runs the school’s yearbook committee. He was very humble about receiving the award, to the point that he said he would have been cool with another teacher winning it.
“Thank you for whoever it was that voted for me, thank you for voting, next time vote for someone else,” said Blackwell. “The truth is, Fruitland is full of people who dedicate their lives to the students and the well-being and I am a huge proponent of making sure that more than one person is recognized. Though I appreciate the love, please share it with others” including teachers in less-visible positions.
Jokingly, he told those present “never again” does he want this award given to him.
