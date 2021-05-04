Fruit and veggie prescription program in second year in eastern Oregon

MALHEUR COUNTY
A program to prescribe fruits and vegetables to Oregonians who are experiencing food insecurity and who may also be enrolled in the Oregon Health Plan has been growing locally since March of 2019. There are two entities locally, Valley Family Health Care, and Malheur County Health Department, which can prescribe food through a voucher system to be redeemed at local participating stores, including Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, Red Apple and Waremart, in Ontario, and M & W Market, in Nyssa.
Innovative program
A news release from Eastern Oregon Health Living Alliance, issued in early April, outlined how the Frontier Veggie Rx Innovation program is making efforts to help resolve food insecurity for individuals and families in rural areas.
Through the program, “participants meet with health-care providers or social-service providers who screen for food insecurity and discuss household eating and shopping habits. Once enrolled, participants receive prescription booklets to buy healthy fruits and vegetables at participating stores or farmers’ markets. Participants will also have access to a range of educational supports, such as nutrition and cooking education and 1:1 support alongside receiving vouchers,” read the statement.
As referenced in the release, the program “focuses on families and children” and requirements for eligibility “include food insecurity” and, to receive the vouchers “participants choose a nutrition education path” as part of enrollment.
The Eastern Oregon Coordinated Care Organization, “which provides Medicaid and OHP (Oregon Health Plan) to community members in 12 rural and frontier counties in Eastern Oregon,” found that food insecurity is a priority in these areas.
‘Positive impact’
Meghan Chancey, program coordinator with Eastern Oregon Health Living Alliance, provided additional information in an email on April 28.
“Valley Family Health Care received funding in March of 2019 through the LCAC Community Benefit Initiative Reinvestment Funds to start a Fruit & Veggie Rx program and received continuation funds for both FY 2020-21 and now 2021-22. While Frontier Veggie Rx Innovation targets food insecure households with young children, the LCAC funds have primarily targeted Oregon Medical plan members with nutrition-related health conditions,” she wrote.
Chancey also said that Valley Family Health Care and the Malheur County Health Department are able to “prescribe” vouchers for either program. She said that admission to the program is usually based on a “screen and referral process” from the potential participant’s “provider or WIC certifier.”
“The Frontier Veggie Rx Innovation program will potentially have a positive impact for residents by providing vouchers to increase consumption of more fruits and vegetables, improve chronic disease-related health indicators, increase the knowledge of preparation methods and self-efficacy related to fresh fruits and vegetables, and reducing social determinants of health barriers through making referrals and using available resources,” wrote Chancey.
Retailers respond
Dale Gonzalez, owner of Grocery Outlet, this program supports the community and assists those “who have difficulty getting fresh fruits and vegetables.”
“It’s a great program — great for the community. We’re all about working with the community down here,” he said.
Touching base with staff at Red Apple Marketplace to find out more, Frances Burgess said in a phone interview on Tuesday morning that the market has been participating for “about a year.
“It works really well,” she said, adding that any fruit or vegetables that aren’t pre-bagged were available to purchase with the vouchers.
The newspaper reached out to Waremart’s corporate communication for comment about the program, however, a response was not received by press time.
The owners at M & W Market in Nyssa could not be reached for comment before deadline.
