ONTARIO — “I promise our community, you’re going to be amazed.”
That’s what John Breidenbach, president/CEO of the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce, told attendees of a Frosty Fest Thank You on Thursday afternoon. Festival organizer Tracy Hammond, owner of Vintage Rose, requested a small gathering with those helping behind the scenes.
It took place in a former theater in downtown Ontario, now the future home of the Center Twin Event Center. The center won’t officially open until sometime in 2023. But before then, it will be one of the places where vendors can be found for the Frosty Fest on Nov. 18-19. The foyer is currently turned into a winter wonderland, which matches the theme of this year’s festival: A Candy Christmas. It even has a gigantic door-sized Santa’s mailbox for children to drop off their letters to Santa, which is being sponsored by Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Ontario.
Hammond explained how she had gone all out with this year’s festival with an aim to eventually bring Hallmark filmmakers to town for the annual festivities. She also said she could not have done it without many helping hands.
She said those helping along the way in some form or another have included the chamber, event center owners George and Alma Pienaar, Teri Ann Finnerty, staff with the city of Ontario, Albertsons, Argus Observer, Ashley Furniture, Halcom Insurance, Living in the News, Ontario Auto Ranch, Revitalize Ontario, Saint Alphonsus, Treasure Valley Cannabis Company and Weedology, as well as her family members.
Commenting that altogether about $30,000 has been invested into this year’s event — including a life-size gingerbread house and Whoville — Hammond said that it would not be possible without all the people who have donated money, space and time.
"It's going to be fabulous," she said.
Part of the work being done behind the scenes is the race to get the inside of the event center ready to house vendors. This includes flooring, plumbers and electricians.
City Manager Dan Cummings, who is also the planning developer, said once the flooring portion is ready, the city building department will give them a temporary Certificate of Occupancy and permit so they can house vendors for the event ahead of the building officially opening. He said county officials would be the ones having to sign off on the plumbing and electrical work.
As an expression of gratitude, Hammond handed out decorative Frosty ‘hats,’ which were filled with cookies to those helping make the festival a success.
There to help her hand out hats were Breidenbach, a local representative of Santa Claus and Hammond’s granddaughters, Emma and Charlie, dressed as a Whoville character and an Elf, respectively.
Hammond pointed out a childrens electric vehicle which will be converted into a Whoville car so the girls can drive up and down the street in it during the festival.
The event will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Nov. 18 and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 19 in the downtown Ontario area.
The first day will include horse and buggy rides from 3 to 7 p.m. only, free chestnuts roasted on an open fire, pictures with Santa, a shop hop, indoor and outdoor vendors with about 57 expected inside the event center and dozens on the sidewalks, food trucks and more.
The second day will feature vendors, a shop hop, music and characters, such as Frosty, a unicorn and lots of elves, including the Elf on the Shelf and Buddy the Elf.
Hammond is hopeful that people will make it a weekend of shopping local for the holidays, as there will be opportunities galore. In addition to Frosty Fest, Hammond noted that weekend will include the Festival of Trees events in Ontario and Weiser, Vale merchants’ Midnight Madness, and Andrews Seed Co.’s Holiday Open House.
