Frosty Fest returns to downtown Ontario, Nov.18-19

ONTARIO — It’s the time of year when things start cooling down, but on Friday, Nov. 18, Downtown Ontario will be warming up with roasted chestnuts, jolly old St. Nick and enough holiday cheer to melt the heart of any Grinch or Scrooge when Frosty Fest returns for another festive year.
The winter wonderland starts at 1 p.m. on Nov. 18 and goes until 7 p.m., the event continues the next day, Nov. 19, starting at 11 a.m. and lasting until 5 p.m.
Activities this year include a shop hop, outdoor and indoor vendors, food trucks, music and many opportunities for photos. Horse and buggy rides will be available also, but only on Friday from 3 — 7 p.m.
The theme of this year’s Frosty Fest is “A Candy Christmas.” This event was made possible by donations of money, time and available physical space. In all, the this year’s festival is estimated to have cost around $30,000.
A phone interview with Frost Fest organizer Tracey Hammond on Nov. 11 revealed that Saturday will be “just as fun” as Friday.
“We got a train ride for the the kids on Saturday. Only found out about it a week ago,” she explained.
The train will be courtesy of Allen Montgomery, known as the owner and operator of Montgomery Farms Corn Maze, a popular local Halloween attraction.
“The gifts just keep on coming!” said Hammond.
She also explained that as of this writing there are “60 outside vendors” and “14 inside.”
Hammond assured that this year’s festival is “going to be the biggest.”
More information on the event can be found on Facebook: OregonStreetOntario97914 or SweetVintageRose.
