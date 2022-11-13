Frosty Fest returns to downtown Ontario, Nov.18-19

A vendor hands out free hot chestnuts to people attending Frosty Fest in 2021. Roasted chestnuts are back for this year's festival which is Friday and Saturday in downtown Ontario.

 Argus Observer, file

ONTARIO — It’s the time of year when things start cooling down, but on Friday, Nov. 18, Downtown Ontario will be warming up with roasted chestnuts, jolly old St. Nick and enough holiday cheer to melt the heart of any Grinch or Scrooge when Frosty Fest returns for another festive year.

The winter wonderland starts at 1 p.m. on Nov. 18 and goes until 7 p.m., the event continues the next day, Nov. 19, starting at 11 a.m. and lasting until 5 p.m.



