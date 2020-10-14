WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY
Individuals with sensitive outdoor vegetation still growing, are urged to take action this afternoon, such as covering their plants or taking other actions to protect tender plants from the cold.
The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for the Western Treasure Valley for Thursday morning, which is expected to start in the early hours. According to information posted online, the advisory will be in effect from 2 to 9 a.m. Thursday, with temperatures expected to be between 32 and 36 degrees Fahrenheit.
