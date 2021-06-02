From shrubland to grassland, a changing ecosystem

ONTARIO
According to information recently released by the Oregon SageCon Partnership in late May, the trend of shrinking rangeland across southeastern Oregon is widespread. Seven maps which show 5-year time slices from 1985 to present indicate massive ecological changes in that timeframe. At the onset of the time series in the mid-1980s, most of southeastern Oregon, including Malheur County, indicated most of the area as “good condition shrubland.” That map is now dotted with large swaths of areas marked as “poor condition grassland,” as well as “poor condition shrubland.”
According to a rangeland condition report in 2020, high quality sagebrush lands are being taken over by invasive annual grasses, such as cheat grass, and juniper encroachment. In addition to displacing native bunchgrass, cheatgrass is a primary fuel for rangeland wildfires. The report will be updated this summer.
The SageCon Partnership, is a combined effort by the Bureau of Land Management and The Nature Conservancy. The entities are using threat-based models as a framework to identify and address the primary threats to rangeland ecosystems in southeastern Oregon which provide habitat for the greater sage grouse. The conservation status for the bird is near threatened, as its population is shrinking almost as quickly as its rangeland. The grouse was considered for and “endangered” listing in 2010 and again in 2015.
“When presented with a large and complex responsibility — say, managing millions of acres of sagebrush country — it often makes sense to divide and conquer,” reads a recent SageCon news release.
It goes on to state that while divisions of land and labor are logical and efficient, such as dividing the BLM into management districts — “from time to time, it is equally important that we unite and comprehend to unlock new perspectives and accelerate problem-solving.”
The problem ahead of these agencies is determining the primary threats to rangeland ecosystems in southeastern Oregon. One way the agencies are going about this is by using threat-based models. One such model that was recently developed is the Ecostate Time Series Map, which covers upland sagebrush ecosystems across eastern Oregon.
The time series map utilizes digital photos to assign pixels into an ecostate based on the percentage of cover from annual or perennial forbs and grasses, shrubs and trees, according to a description of how the mapping works provided by SageCon.
The maps, which are based on the Rangeland Analysis Platform, break down the data regarding vegetation conditions into eight ecostates, expressed in letters that rate shrubland and grassland as good, intermediate or poor, and also how extensive juniper coverage is. The maps also show areas that are core habitat for sage grouse. In addition to the snapshot which identifies the severity and extent of ecosystem threats, the maps “provide a helpful big-picture view but should always be complemented with other data sources,” reads information on the time series.
The time series maps were based on the first Ecostate Map created in 2019, which covered all of southeastern Oregon and which “represented the best spatial estimate of threat-based ecostates across all of Oregon at the time,” as well as the Rangeland Analysis Platform datasets, which were released in 2020 and which depict vegetation cover with higher accuracy, at a wider range of spatial scales and covering a multi-decade time series.
