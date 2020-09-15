Fro-yo shop's monthly pantry benefit is this Thursday

The Next Chapter Food Pantry’s St. Matthew’s site, is pictured March 17.

 Corey Evan, file | The Argus Observer

ONTARIO

Kiwi Loco Frozen Yogurt has partnered with the Next Chapter Food Pantry and Garden in a monthly fundraiser.

A percentage of purchases made between 5 and 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17 will benefit the pantry.

Kiwi Loco is at 180 East Lane, Ontario.

