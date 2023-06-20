ONTARIO — Ahead of 4-H competitions at the Malheur County Fair, the Argus Observer had the opportunity to meet with members of the Frisky Critters while they practiced showing steers and lambs. 4-H provides a lot of experience in the work field and market industry, while providing 4-H students with various responsibilities.

Among the 4-H’ers in attendance included Hannah Grace, who has been involved in 4-H for eight years; Charlianne Grace, five years; William Grace, four years; Elisabeth Netjes, 10 years; and Agnes Norton, a first year 4-H’er.



