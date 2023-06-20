Frisky Critters Agnes Norton, Charlianne Grace, Elisabeth Netjes and Hannah Grace hold their lambs in position the judges, which was Frisky Critter leader Rachel Grace during practice. Each of the members also took part in various static projects.
Frisky Critter members Elisabeth Netjes, Hannah Grace, Agnes Norton and Charlianne Grace, from left to right, are pictured with their static projects including a sundress, sunflower shirt, a knitted blanket, steer, and more.
Frisky Critter Charlianne Grace is pictured with her steer, Jett, which is part of a two-year Heifer Replacement Program for youth in 4-H or FFA, which is supported by the Malheur County Cattlemen's Association. Charlianne is in her second year of the project.
ONTARIO — Ahead of 4-H competitions at the Malheur County Fair, the Argus Observer had the opportunity to meet with members of the Frisky Critters while they practiced showing steers and lambs. 4-H provides a lot of experience in the work field and market industry, while providing 4-H students with various responsibilities.
Among the 4-H’ers in attendance included Hannah Grace, who has been involved in 4-H for eight years; Charlianne Grace, five years; William Grace, four years; Elisabeth Netjes, 10 years; and Agnes Norton, a first year 4-H’er.
“The way that you go learn how to do different things, and how it gives you experience different things, like how to train a market animal and how to feed them. And all the experiences from that, teaching you how things go along,” said William.
While on site with the Frisky Critters, they worked on walking the steers around the ranch before stopping to show the steer to the judges, which was Frisky Critters leader Rachel Grace.
“Showing the animals and having competition from your peers is probably the most fun part about it,” said Netjes, who is in her final year of 4-H. “The responsibility of how to raise an animal will probably stick with me forever.”
Although she enjoys the experience, Hannah did mention that she was looking forward to the paycheck the most.
“Yeah, [I’m nervous] about my steer running away,” said Norton.
She also mentioned some of the other fun things they’ve learned while at their meetings, like how to give a vaccination while practicing giving shots to oranges. They also conducted a meat lab, where they each brought different types of meat to try each of them, including meats like sheep and duck.
They also mentioned their strong involvement in static projects, which are projects outside of livestock, including sewing, photography, cooking, speeches and many more.
Some of the Frisky Critters have qualified for the Oregon State Fair through their static projects, including a sundress, various sewing and knitting projects, along with many more.
Additionally, Charlianne will be in her second year of a two-year Heifer Replacement Program for youth in 4-H or FFA, which is supported by the Malheur County Cattlemen's Association, according to a past article in the Argus Observer.
She has been raising Jett over the course of the past two years since he was just a calf, and mentioned that she is excited to see how the show goes with him this year.
“I’m hoping he’ll do good in showmanship. I loved watching him grow, and how big he’s gotten and all the muscles he’s gained from seeing him as a little calf till now,” said Charlianne. “I had to convince my dad a lot before he’d let me take him. I pretty much hounded him everyday before he finally caved and let me take him.”
Consequently, the Frisky Critters will have their hands full at the Malheur County Fair, but are excited for every piece of it.
