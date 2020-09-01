Friends of the Owyhee seeks volunteers to clean-up river

ONTARIO
Ready for the physically-distanced clean-up activities at Ontario State Recreation Site just outside of Ontario? If so, Friends of the Owyhee, a local conservation advocacy group for the Owyhee region is seeking volunteers to take part in the clean-up project.
According to the announcement from Friends of the Owyhee, the check-in will be near the boat ramp. The provided information also states that “this will not a be a group gathering.” This will be an opportunity “to pick up garbage wherever you can!”
The purpose of this endeavor is to clean garbage out of the waterways and surrounding areas. Ontario Recreation Site is on the Snake River and, according to the statement, this is a site that sees a lot of activity from travelers and the interstate, which can translate into a lot of garbage.
“During the pandemic, Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (ORPD) has seen reduced staff and more pressures on public parks, such as Ontario Recreation Site, which has increased impact. The impact here has been noticed,” wrote Friends of the Owyhee Program Director, Sammy Castonguay, in a written community message regarding the event.
Friends of the Owyhee encourages anyone interested to visit their website for more details on the project and to find out more about upcoming projects.
