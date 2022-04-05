Friends of the Owyhee packs the calendar with activities for spring

ONTARIO — Friends of the Owyhee, a nonprofit organization promoting conservation advocacy, stewardship and responsible recreation in the Owyhee region of Oregon, Idaho and Nevada, kicked off the month with a stewardship event over the weekend.
If you missed out — and even if you didn’t — there are a host of other activities that are planned for the coming weeks and months, including weekly hikes, a webinar on April 13 on the BLM’s native forb seed collection and other clean-up opportunities.
River cleanup
The next clean-up will be this Sunday. Those interested in going can meet at 10 a.m. at the Watchable Wildlife Area near Snively Hot Springs. From there, organizers will hand out gear and attendees can pick up trash along the river. The cleanup is estimated to take 2 to 3 hours, and those who volunteer are urged to wear sturdy walking shoes and comfortable clothes, as well as bring plenty of water and snacks.
April HikesFriends typically aims to get staff out every Wednesday morning when the weather permits for a hike, typically meeting up at the Watchable Wildlife Area near Snively Hot Springs at 8 a.m.
However, as plans can change, those who would like to go need to register in order to get updates in case of cancellations. Registrations is is available online at https://bit.ly/Spring_foto_hikes.
Planned hikes this month include a mobility hike on the Lower Owyhee Canyon on Wednesday, as well as April 13: Pinnacle Point; April 20: Corral Loop; and April 27; 10-mile loop.
As space fills early on these hikes, advance registration is recommended.
Owyhee Webinars
The Owyhee Webinar series continues on April 13, when Susan Fritts with the Bureau of Land Management will discuss native forb seed collection. As with the hikes, the webinar is free, but registration is required.
Fritts will talk about BLM districts in Oregon and Idaho which have been collaborating on a bi-state strategic native forb seed collection and increase project, according to information on the registration page online. The project focuses on increasing seed for sage-grouse preferred forbs that will be used for sage-grouse habitat restoration in priority areas, it states.
The class with Fritts is from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., and registration is available online at https://events.humanitix.com/forb-seed-collection.
Coming soon
In May, Friends of the Owyhee in partnership with Ontario Recreation District, will roll out Nature Explorers, a science-based after-school program for students age 6 to 14.
The program will be on Mondays for ages 6 to 10 and on Wednesdays for ages 11 to 14.
Registration can be for one time or the entire month; sessions are $5 each or $20 per month per student and is available at www.ontariorecdistrict.com.
On May 18, Sammy Castonguay will lead a Webinar on stargazing and the natural night skies.
