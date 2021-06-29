ONTARIO — The Malheur County Fair starts in less than a month, but work is well underway in getting the fairgrounds ready for the big event — especially after the COVID-19 pandemic prevented the annual gathering for 2020.
During that time, Lynelle Christiani, director, ended up taking care of the grounds herself — a task she said is normally done by work crews comprising inmates from the Malheur County Jail or Snake River Correctional Institution.
“I was the caretaker last year,” Christiani told the newspaper in an interview on June 23.
When the fair was canceled due to COVID, she stopped maintenance and other tasks normally done since it wasn’t required.
“And when you don’t do anything on your house one year — Oh my god,” Christiani said of the catch-up that was now taking place to get everything in order.
However, th ings have been moving ahead and there have been many helpers, including what Christiani calls “an amazing board — they are super troopers.”
She said a team of Lifeways employees painted five or six sets of bleachers on Community Serve Day. Since then, a county work crew finished painting all the bleachers and a few picnic tables, too. A juvenile work crew was expected to be at the facility on Friday to finish painting picnic tables.
“Anything anyone is doing is a godsend,” she said, “because we’re kind of behind.”
The lateness has been in part because of the challenge of getting people in on time due to the pandemic. However, the “snowball is going forward,” Christiani said.
Plumbing and electrical work was done two weeks ago.
Those attending the fair this year, which is July 27-31, will notice some new additions, including a new fence that will replace the old white one that is in front of the fair office, which will be paid for by a grant an is expected to be replaced at the beginning of July.
Perhaps most notable will be the rod iron gates that are now at entry ways. The gates, which were paid for by an assortment of grants all totaling $22,000, were designed by local FFA chapters. Grant funds came from a combination of sources, including the Oregon Community Foundation, the city of Ontario, Nunhems USA (now BASF) and Northwest Farm Credit Services.
Christiani said the project went from inception to design about a year and a-half ago. All the participating chapters were able to design their gates; however, only one group, Vale FFA chapter, was able to get into class and fabricate their design before schools started closing due to COVID. But when grant reports were getting close to due and time was running out, they were able to turn to a local manufacturer to finish building out those designs.
Owyhee Metalworks was the company, according to Christiani, including powder coating the gates. Malheur County Fair Board member Shad Hansen and his father, Steve, installed the uprights to hang the “very heavy” gates on.
“I was squealing like a little girl, I was so excited,” Christiani said, once she saw the installation nearing completion.
Vale FFA design is at the main gate, Nyssa FFA’s design is at the south gate, Harper FFA’s design is at the west gate, Ontario FFA designed the archway and Adrian and Jordan Valley FFA chapters designed the rodeo gate.
