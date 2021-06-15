Free stargazing presentation on Wednesday

ONTARIO — Individuals of all ages who are interested in stargazing are urged to attend a free introductory presentation on the subject on Wednesday. The class is offered in partnership with the Ontario and Vale community libraries as well as the Harney County library and Friends of the Owyhee.
The one-hour presentation will be offered via Zoom and will be from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
It will be led by Sammy Castonguay, astronomy instructor at Treasure Valley Community College and program director for Friends of the Owyhee. He will give an introduction to natural night skies with basic stargazing tips, according to the online event registration information at Eventbrite.com.
While the event is free, registration is required in order to receive the Zoom link to participate. Attendees are urged to take notes, then go outside to practice afterward.
Registration is available under the Events tab on the Ontario library’s website, ontariolibrarydistrict.org.
