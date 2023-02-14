Free screening of ‘Saving the Dark’ documentary on Feb. 17

This image is from the website where people can register to get tickets for a free screening of the documentary film "Saving the Dark." The film will be shown Friday night at Four Rivers Cultural Center and will be followed by a Q&A with a panel of experts and, weather permitting, a stargazing event to wrap up the night.

ONTARIO — Want to know more about light pollution and how it can affect one’s view of the night sky or how a local movement to preserve such spaces is picking up steam? Your chance to find out more will be this Friday with the free screening of a related documentary film and a question-and-answer session with a panel of experts.

The screening of “Saving the Dark” directed by Sriram Murali, will begin at 7 p.m. at Four Rivers Cultural Center, with the session starting at about 8:15 p.m. Following that, weather permitting, attendees can head outside to the Hikaru Mizu Japanese Garden for a stargazing activity.



What: “Saving the Dark” film screening

When: Feb. 17

Where: Four Rivers Cultural Center — 676 SW 5th Ave, Ontario

