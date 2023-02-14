Free screening of ‘Saving the Dark’ documentary on Feb. 17

This image is from the website where people can register to get tickets for a free screening of the documentary film "Saving the Dark." The film will be shown Friday night at Four Rivers Cultural Center and will be followed by a Q&A with a panel of experts and, weather permitting, a stargazing event to wrap up the night.
ONTARIO — Want to know more about light pollution and how it can affect one’s view of the night sky or how a local movement to preserve such spaces is picking up steam? Your chance to find out more will be this Friday with the free screening of a related documentary film and a question-and-answer session with a panel of experts.
The screening of “Saving the Dark” directed by Sriram Murali, will begin at 7 p.m. at Four Rivers Cultural Center, with the session starting at about 8:15 p.m. Following that, weather permitting, attendees can head outside to the Hikaru Mizu Japanese Garden for a stargazing activity.
Friends of the Owyhee, a local nonprofit, and the Oregon Outback Dark Sky Network are co-hosting the event. The network formed under Travel Southern Oregon and the nonprofit, and is the primary group doing the legwork to get the region certified as an international sanctuary. According to those doing the work, the Owyhee region and adjacent parts of southeast Oregon, southwest Idaho and northern Nevada comprise “one of the largest contiguous dark sky areas left in North America.” This is further shown in a Light Pollution Map available at cleardarksky.com.
Panelists include John Barentine, astronomer, light pollution researcher and freelance environmental consultant; Carol Cole, president of the Idaho Dark Sky Alliance Board; Sammy Castonguay, a program manager for Friends of the Owyhee and strategic partner on the Oregon Outback Dark Sky Sanctuary team; Bob Hackett, executive director of Travel Southern Oregon; and Dawn Nilson, Dark Sky Preservation director for Rose City Astronomers.
Castonguay also is a geologist, and teaches astronomy at Treasure Valley Community College.
In an email on Wednesday afternoon, Castonguay noted that he has invited many local leaders to the event. This includes the Ontario City Council, city manager, Malheur County Court, TVCC Board of Education member Cheryl Cruson and TVCC President Dana Young.
“Please consider attending the film screening at 4RCC (museum theatre) … or at least the Q/A panel,” he wrote. “Though I would rather you attend live so we can discuss in-person, Friends of the Owyhee are also offering this virtually by registration.”
Those who register online will get a link to watch the meeting, which also will be recorded for later viewing.
In 2022, the Oregon Outback Dark Sky Network applied by nomination for sanctuary certification from the International Dark Sky Network. Castonguay said it was a first round application and that there were “comments and suggestions from the review we are pursuing, most notably that we have more buy-in from officials in Malheur County and more outreach into the Treasure Valley.”
Though no plan has been adopted by local municipalities or the county court, a draft Lightscape Management Plan has been put together by Oregon Outback Dark Sky Network which Castonguay is urging local officials to consider. The plan would apply to outdoor lighting on public lands and public facilities and does include some exemptions. The plan addresses myriad issues, including outdoor lighting installations, shielding, spectrum, illuminated signs, recommended curfew and more.
“As public officials and decision makers, you are a part of the solution,” he wrote in an email to officials on Jan. 25. “Though the population boom of the ID side of the valley is the largest contributor to current and future light pollution, we have the opportunity to be first in creating a Light Management Plan to set precedence for other municipalities.”
In his email to officials, Castonguay noted that getting an international sanctuary designation holds no legal binding. Rather, it is “a type of agreement between land management agencies (14 from Forest Service and BLM to County Commissioners and ODOT) to install shielded public lighting in the next 10 years.” While the campaign uses astrotourism as a major driver, Castonguay says his personal motivation is “dark sky preservation.”
“And the major threat is light from the Treasure Valley,” he added.
There is Zoom access for the event. Information for that is available at the online registration portal, where tickets also are available, through Humantix at https://bit.ly/3E2LBNr.
