Free Live After 5 concert in the Japanese garden tonight

ONTARIO — The second show of this summer’s lineup for Live After 5 in the Garden will start at 5 p.m. tonight in the Hikaru Mizu Japanese Garden at Four Rivers Cultural Center.
Tonight’s performance will be by Ripple Effect which includes some of the members of Simple Ruckus, which has performed here before.
The first show on July 28 featured local band Chaz Browne Group and more than 300 people attended, according to Executive Director Matt Stringer.
While he loves those numbers, he cautioned about people not taking COVID seriously enough, adding that the Cultural Center was doing everything it could possible to implement safeguards surrounding the virus.
“We know how people are desperate to get out and go do something,” he said.
He predicts the crowd will be similarly sized this time and may be larger for the final show on Aug. 25 when the Emily Stanton Band returns.
“She comes every year. She is probably a favorite performer for the active people who come attend,” Stringer said. “She usually pulls the biggest crowd.”
This year’s concert series had about half as many shows as in previous years and that was due to uncertainty over how things would pan out with COVID when he was booking shows back in spring. Unsure if he would have to cancel June showings, Stringer skipped that month all together so chances were lower that shows might not happen.
“I have canceled or postponed so many things, that I’m tired of that,” he said. Instead, he decided to have a later start date. “It’s the most socially responsible thing to do. I don’t want to be the first one out starting a super-spreader.”
Planning for future offerings and programs is well underway, however, Stringer says, adding that they are gearing up for normal seasonal offerings with the possibility that something may need to be cancelled. This includes Mexican Independence Day on Sept. 18, a community theater play in October, the Fill Your Sleigh Christmas bazaar, the singer/songwriter performances, the Christmas tree lighting, and a performance from the Portland Opera that may not come until early 2022.
Additionally, “We will reactivate the children’s community theater, but kids will be required to wear masks,” he said.
People who utilize the space are also planning for their events, Stringer said, including February’s Center Ball.
“The only thing I’m not willing to schedule until next year is big theater talent,” he said.
For 2022, there’s already quite the lineup, including the Golden Dragons in January, the BYU Living Legend in February, the Utah Ballroom in March and Magician Matt Johnson is slated to perform sometime in May or June.
“We are just hoping for the best,” Stringer said. “We have every intention of being the most socially responsible entity in the community. So we’re optimistically scheduling things and prepared to cancel if that’s the way life goes.”
The Cultural Center is at 676 S.W. Fifth Ave. For more information, call (541) 889-8191 or visit www.4rcc.com.
