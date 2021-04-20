PARMA
Interested in taking in a free movie at a drive-in theater this Wednesday? A local church is offering the opportunity to do just that at the Parma Motor-Vu when they roll out a feature about PBS children’s television host Fred Rogers, who created and hosted Mister Rogers, which ran from 1968 to 2001.
The 2019 feature, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” is rated PG and stars Oscar winner Tom Hanks, who portrays Rogers, scoring him another Oscar nomination for this role.
The free movie night is sponsored by Kirkpatrick Memorial Community Church in Parma.
The vehicle capacity for the location is about 250 cars, and theater management reminds moviegoers to “know in advance how to turn off your headlights.”
Parma Motor-Vu owner, Susan Haaheim discussed how the idea came about in an email on Monday afternoon.
“It was the pastor of the church who came up with the idea. My mom and I are members of the church and we usually try to do some type of community church involved event each year,” wrote Haaheim.
