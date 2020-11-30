ONTARIO

The Malheur County Health Department will be offering free COVID-19 testing from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Malheur County fairgrounds, 795 N.W. Ninth St..

The testing is completely free, there are no residency requirements and no symptoms are needed to get a test.

Those who are able to register online and get a voucher are urged to do so in order to reduce the wait time at the testing site; however, it is not required.

“This is the 15th drive-up testing site organized by the Taskforce,” reads a post on the health department’s Facebook page. “Each event is improved by what we’ve learned.”

Anyone with emergency warning signs is urged to seek immediate medical care.

Those signs include trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion, inability to wake or stay awake or bluish lips or face, according to information on the registry page. This list is not exhaustive and anyone with other symptoms that are severe or concerning is urged to call a medical provider. Those seeking emergency treatment, should call ahead to the facility. Community based organizations are encouraged to volunteer.

Information about that is available by contacting Alliana Ramirez at (208) 296-0621.

Tags

Load comments