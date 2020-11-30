ONTARIO
The Malheur County Health Department will be offering free COVID-19 testing from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Malheur County fairgrounds, 795 N.W. Ninth St..
The testing is completely free, there are no residency requirements and no symptoms are needed to get a test.
Those who are able to register online and get a voucher are urged to do so in order to reduce the wait time at the testing site; however, it is not required.
“This is the 15th drive-up testing site organized by the Taskforce,” reads a post on the health department’s Facebook page. “Each event is improved by what we’ve learned.”
Anyone with emergency warning signs is urged to seek immediate medical care.
Those signs include trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion, inability to wake or stay awake or bluish lips or face, according to information on the registry page. This list is not exhaustive and anyone with other symptoms that are severe or concerning is urged to call a medical provider. Those seeking emergency treatment, should call ahead to the facility. Community based organizations are encouraged to volunteer.
Information about that is available by contacting Alliana Ramirez at (208) 296-0621.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Stop the testing and COVID disappears. Then we can go back to dying from everything we’ve always died of and stop the insanity.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.