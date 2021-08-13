Free back-to-school haircuts in Ontario on Saturday

Students of all ages from throughout the Western Treasure Valley can get a free haircut on Saturday at the Ontario Elks Lodge.

ONTARIO — With the start of school just around the corner for Western Treasure Valley schools, a local salon is hosting a free day of haircuts for students.

This is the third year in a row that VM Barber has hosted such an event.

This year, youth can get a free haircut from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Elks Lodge in Ontario at 20 S.W. Third St.

“Every child deserves to look and feel good,” reads a statement from the salon, which is located in Payette.

In Malheur County, Harper and Jordan Valley go back to class on Monday, Ontario and Vale school districts start back Friday, Nyssa goes back on Aug. 23 and Adrian goes back on Aug. 24.

In Payette County, class starts back up Wednesday for Fruitland, Tuesday for Payette and on Aug. 18 for New Plymouth. Weiser goes back to class on Aug. 20.

