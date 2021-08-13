featured Free back-to-school haircuts in Ontario on Saturday Leslie Thompson Argus Observer Leslie Thompson Author email Aug 13, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Students of all ages from throughout the Western Treasure Valley can get a free haircut on Saturday at the Ontario Elks Lodge. Stock art Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making an additional financial contribution to support local journalism. ONTARIO — With the start of school just around the corner for Western Treasure Valley schools, a local salon is hosting a free day of haircuts for students.This is the third year in a row that VM Barber has hosted such an event.This year, youth can get a free haircut from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Elks Lodge in Ontario at 20 S.W. Third St.“Every child deserves to look and feel good,” reads a statement from the salon, which is located in Payette.In Malheur County, Harper and Jordan Valley go back to class on Monday, Ontario and Vale school districts start back Friday, Nyssa goes back on Aug. 23 and Adrian goes back on Aug. 24.In Payette County, class starts back up Wednesday for Fruitland, Tuesday for Payette and on Aug. 18 for New Plymouth. Weiser goes back to class on Aug. 20. Support Local Journalism If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Salon Haircut Cosmetics School Harper Ontario Adrian Payette County Jordan Valley Leslie Thompson Author email Follow Leslie Thompson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Sign up for our email newsletters Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest digital edition from the Argus Observer Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
