Four Rivers Senior Prep graduates move to virtual graduation

ONTARIO — After waiting and hoping for get a normal graduation, the inaugural graduating class of Four Rivers Senior Prep will be taking to virtual means for their graduation ceremony.
As Nyssa and Vale did in the spring, the Falcon’s 24 graduating seniors will be walking the stage one-by-one this Friday and Saturday to receive their diplomas, said Principal Raechelle Meyer. The footage of the ceremony will be spliced to create a full video of the commencement that Meyer said will be made available on Sunday.
“It’ll look like it was live,” Meyer said.
The graduates will be able to have up to 18 guests with them for their individual graduation event. They will receive their diploma and will be able to send a short message to the rest of the community, Meyer said.
In the spring, Meyer said it was the senior class’ decision to postpone the graduation to July, hoping that the situation with the novel coronavirus COVID-19 would be different and they could have an in-person graduation.
But in recent weeks, the number of positive cases for the virus has risen. On July 15, the Malheur County Court enacted stricter public safety measures, limiting indoor gatherings to 10 people and outdoor gatherings to 25 people. This was made at the request of the Malheur County Health Department after receiving recommendations from the State of Oregon’s health officer and state epidemiologist.
“We had to move to plan ‘F,’” Meyer said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.