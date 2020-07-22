Four Rivers Senior Prep graduates move to virtual graduation

This board showing acceptances for the graduating Class of 2020 was in the Four Rivers Senior Prep school area at Four Rivers Cultural Center in February. There are 24 graduates in the school's inaugural graduating class.

 Griffin Hewitt, file | The Argus Observer

ONTARIO — After waiting and hoping for get a normal graduation, the inaugural graduating class of Four Rivers Senior Prep will be taking to virtual means for their graduation ceremony.

As Nyssa and Vale did in the spring, the Falcon’s 24 graduating seniors will be walking the stage one-by-one this Friday and Saturday to receive their diplomas, said Principal Raechelle Meyer. The footage of the ceremony will be spliced to create a full video of the commencement that Meyer said will be made available on Sunday.

“It’ll look like it was live,” Meyer said.

The graduates will be able to have up to 18 guests with them for their individual graduation event. They will receive their diploma and will be able to send a short message to the rest of the community, Meyer said.

In the spring, Meyer said it was the senior class’ decision to postpone the graduation to July, hoping that the situation with the novel coronavirus COVID-19 would be different and they could have an in-person graduation.

But in recent weeks, the number of positive cases for the virus has risen. On July 15, the Malheur County Court enacted stricter public safety measures, limiting indoor gatherings to 10 people and outdoor gatherings to 25 people. This was made at the request of the Malheur County Health Department after receiving recommendations from the State of Oregon’s health officer and state epidemiologist.

“We had to move to plan ‘F,’” Meyer said.

Nik Streng is the sports reporter for the Argus Observer. He graduated from the University of Oregon in 2015 with a master's degree in journalism, after graduating from Pacific University in 2013 with a degree in creative writing.

