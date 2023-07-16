WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — Can you think of any library that has 200 million books? That’s how many books the Dolly Parton Imagination Library has distributed to children under age 5 since the famous singer launched her book-gifting program in 1995.

To celebrate, Parton's team has taken a page from Roald Dahl’s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” and has hidden seven “enchanted” Dolly bookmarks in books to be distributed in five countries as part of International Literacy Month in September. This is according to a news release by Kelly Poe of Four Rivers Healthy Community, an Imagination Library participating entity in the Western Treasure Valley.



