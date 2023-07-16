WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — Can you think of any library that has 200 million books? That’s how many books the Dolly Parton Imagination Library has distributed to children under age 5 since the famous singer launched her book-gifting program in 1995.
To celebrate, Parton's team has taken a page from Roald Dahl’s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” and has hidden seven “enchanted” Dolly bookmarks in books to be distributed in five countries as part of International Literacy Month in September. This is according to a news release by Kelly Poe of Four Rivers Healthy Community, an Imagination Library participating entity in the Western Treasure Valley.
The lucky finders will have a choice of a video chat with Dolly, a personalized signed letter from Dolly, an autographed photo from Dolly, and four Dollywood Theme Park tickets.
“The Dollywood Foundation will also donate $2000 on behalf of the child to their Local Imagination Library Partner in their community as a thank you to who Dolly calls the true heroes of her program,” wrote Poe in a July 13 news release.
In an email to the Argus on July 1, Poe said the program continues to see sustained growth among beginning readers.
“Every month increases, even though many kids ‘graduate’ by turning five years old. There are always more enrolling than graduating! I need to do more fundraising to support this habit” of supporting young readers in this manner, she wrote.
According to Poe, the program is seeing continued success in Washington County since launching there in November. Following are the numbers of new participants in each county, for the month of July.
• Malheur County - 779
• Payette County - 562
• Washington County- 95
Poe noted that Parton's influence on these children has been undeniable.
"Children prefer their DPIL books! One child saw Dolly Parton on television and called their mom, 'hurry, mom, our library lady is on TV!'," wrote Poe. "One parent said all her kids love getting the books even though only one of her children is under the age of five! All the kids love reading the books with the baby!"
Sherri Hironaka, a member of the founding Friends of the Ontario Library committee for the imagination library, shared her reaction to the milestone in the news release.
“As a public educator for 30 years, I understand the importance of literacy. I believe it’s one of the most important ways to help people out of poverty,” wrote Hironaka. “When I retired, I sought out opportunities to promote family literacy in my community. I am so glad that I found DPIL. Or that it found me. Helping to grow this program and hearing success stories from parents make this one of the most rewarding experiences in which I have ever participated. Dolly is a true hero for children.”
Poe added that Four Rivers is seeking photos through their Facebook pages, of children with their imagination library books to help promote the milestone and continue its outreach for new early readers.
"Hearing stories about children loving their books" is what drives Poe continue her work, she said. "Getting calls from people who don't know us, asking how to help!"
She expressed her gratitude to David Auxier of Intermountain Law, Johnny Ramirez of Fusion Bumpers, Judy's Restaurant, Kimi Maag of Jamieson Produce, Paradise Building, Weiser Classic Candy, Public Retirement Solutions/PRS Accounting, Logan & Copple Law, Sinclair Cambridge, Sinclair Weiser Snake River Business Builders, Poncho Romero of Advanced Heating & Cooling, The Rippey Family Foundation, The Laura Moore Cunningham Foundation, the Malheur Education Service District and the Portia Club for their continued support.
Four Rivers has been an Imagination Library participant since 2020. It was previously operated in the valley by Friends of the Ontario Library.
