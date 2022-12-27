Four Rivers Cultural Center to offer free fitness classes in January
Argus Observer, file photo

ONTARIO — Four Rivers Cultural Center is helping people keep their New Year’s fitness resolutions this year by offering free access to all fitness classes offered during the month of January. In a statement from the Center, this offer is a gift to the “amazing supporters of FRCC.” To get this free month of fitness, use the code: NEWYEARNEWYOU23 at checkout.

The first classes being offered are on January 3 with in-depth descriptions of each on their website.



