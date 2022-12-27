Four Rivers Cultural Center to offer free fitness classes in January

ONTARIO — Four Rivers Cultural Center is helping people keep their New Year’s fitness resolutions this year by offering free access to all fitness classes offered during the month of January. In a statement from the Center, this offer is a gift to the “amazing supporters of FRCC.” To get this free month of fitness, use the code: NEWYEARNEWYOU23 at checkout.
The first classes being offered are on January 3 with in-depth descriptions of each on their website.
The slate of 2023 classes and programs offered include the following:
Starting Jan. 3
Rise & Shine Yoga — “get a gentle practice of all levels which are a nice way to connect to the muscles and joints and clear your mental and emotional channels for the day ahead.”
Mind + Body Calm — “a guided restorative yoga practice while Pogo Saito provides the magical backdrop of sound bath using a variety of bowls, crystals, and tongue drums to induce a relaxed, healing state in the body.”
Kid’s Movement — “a 1-hour focus/movement class is a combination of physical warm ups and movement exercises combined with music and simple objects used to help school age youth with spatial awareness, kinesthetic awareness, focus, teamwork, rhythm.”
Expand & Restore Yoga — “This session will focus on a combination of Vinyasa Flow and Hatha Yoga. Beginners are welcome.”
Starting Jan. 4
Young at Heart — “Young At Heart will focus on cross-memory training, light cardio, and most importantly is designed to be gentle and kind to your body.”
Dance Fitness-Line Dancing — “Dance Fitness, is a one-hour class created to help participants build strength, stay in shape, and have fun while building new connections.”
Starting Jan. 5
Kids Art Lab — “This class is perfect for children K-5th, but the whole family can enjoy experimenting with the art projects we will lead.”
Starting Jan. 19
Adult Art Lab — “No previous artistic experience is necessary to register for this class.”
Starting Jan. 27
Community Dance Class — “This series offers fun and enriching dance experiences that will strengthen your techniques and artistic skills.” Jan. thru March will be Swing Dance.
Four Rivers Cultural Center is at 676 SW 5th Ave, Ontario.
For more information on these or other programs or events, call (541) 889-8191 or visit https://4rcc.com/
All classes can be registered for online at the Four Rivers Cultural Center’s website.
